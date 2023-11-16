'The Rock' Tells Joe Rogan How His Democratic Friends Really Feel About Biden

For all the faults the Democrats may have — and they have many — team unity is not really one of them.

While Republicans appear intent on gouging each other’s eyes out this primary season, Democrats are in virtual lockstep behind their presumptive candidate — even if they don’t actually like him.

The monolithic Democratic hive mind was on full display in 2020 when, despite a cavalcade of evidence suggesting that Joe Biden should not be in the White House, he engineered a somewhat surprising general election win over then-President Donald Trump.

Ask all of those Biden-voting Democrats why they chose him, and you’re likely to get as many saying they wanted Biden as saying they didn’t want Trump — but they all voted for him, regardless.

Juxtapose that with Republicans, who regularly hurl insults like “Birdbrain” and “Donald Duck” at each other.

Democrats may be grappling with some intra-party anti-Semitism at the moment, but the overarching gameplan heading into 2024 appears simple: Ignore Biden’s obvious issues to secure another four years of a Democrat at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

But don’t take this writer’s word for it.

Take it from pro wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.

While the lengthy conversation covered a number of topics, the most interesting comments from Johnson came when the topic of Biden was brought up — and how unpopular the man is even among Democrats.

You can watch a snippet of the discussion below:

WARNING: The following clip contains language that some viewers may find offensive.

THE ROCK: “I have friends who support Trump. And I have friends who support Biden.” ROGAN: “Do you really have friends who support Biden??” 🤣🤣@joerogan @TheRock pic.twitter.com/7N153APk13 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 15, 2023

“When I was a kid, you could have a Republican friend,” Rogan said to Johnson. “It was no big deal. … You know, you were a supporter of Bill Clinton, he liked George Bush — nobody cared.”

Rogan ridiculed critics who call him a Nazi for being a fiscal conservative. “I just want lower taxes,” he said. “How did I become a Nazi?”

“It’s the craziest thing,” Johnson agreed. “I have friends who support Trump. I have friends who support Biden.”

“Do you really have some friends who support Biden?” Rogan abruptly asked.

The Rock waffled and laughed before clarifying that the support for Biden could more accurately be described as support for the Democratic team.

“They support the Democratic Party,” Rogan said.

“I have friends who are loyal to the party,” Johnson confirmed.

That 44-second snippet paints an alarming picture for GOP supporters: Yes, Joe Biden is an abjectly awful candidate for president — but that’s going to be hard to capitalize on when Democratic voters are more interested in party than candidate.

No, blind loyalty to any candidate — Republican or Democrat — is not good, and Republicans should absolutely not become Democrats to beat them.

But Johnson’s comments do illuminate the fact that it would be an arduous task for even a unified Republican Party — let alone the fractured mess that’s currently masquerading as the GOP.

