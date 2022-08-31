Rogan Destroys 'Propagandist' Psaki, Compares McEnany to Famous NBA Player: 'Best Ever at That Job'

Joe Rogan, the former MMA fighter-turned-promoter and virally popular podcaster who almost inadvertently has become a political force to be reckoned with, may have just punctuated the end of former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s career even as she gears up to begin her next role with MSNBC in 2023.

The pugnacious and plain-spoken purveyor of popular long-form interview podcasts utterly skewered the “circle back girl” during Monday’s Joe Rogan Experience, describing the future MSNBC host as “a propagandist.”

Rogan said, “Most of it, the hard questions were all by Peter Doocy on Fox News,” he said. “He was, like, the only guy that was pushing back against her.”

“She just f***ing flat-out lied on not just one occasion, multiple occasions,” explaining “I mean, maybe they had a narrative that they told her, maybe these were talking points, maybe that’s her job.”

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

Joe Rogan OFFICIALLY ENDS Jen Psaki’s miserable career with BRUTAL comparison to SAVAGE Kayleigh McEnany 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ts5gruSG8B — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 29, 2022

Rogan continued adding “It’s a weird job … to begin with, because it’s a job where you’re not even asking the president, you’re asking this White House Press Secretary.”

The host then transitioned to praising someone who was easily the most popular of President Trump’s many Press Secretaries, Kayleigh McEnany.

“The only one who was good at the — that girl, McEnany,” Rogan said.

”What’s her name? Kay — Kayleigh McEnany. The one who worked for (Donald) Trump, that lady was a f***ing assassin. That lady had, like, binders with, like, footnotes and anyone would say some s***, she’d say, ‘That’s interesting because actually, CNN said this’ and then she would, like, quote it back to them and stuff it in their face. That lady’s the best ever at that job,” he added.

Then Rogan elaborated, making an unlikely comparison: “She’s the f***ing Michael Jordan of White House press secretaries. She’s a f***ing wizard. She was great at it. Unfortunately, she was working for Trump, so she didn’t get any of the credit she deserved for, you know, being so good at that,” he noted.

Rogan, as usual, was bitingly accurate and incisive. While Psaki seems to be failing upward, in a manner of speaking — though MSNBC might be more of a lateral move from the Biden-Harris regime — the network announced the launch of a program with Psaki at the helm that “will bring together her unique perspective from behind the podium and her deep experience in the highest levels of government and presidential politics to MSNBC viewers,” according to Politico.

McEnany continues to be reviled by the establishment media, despite her success since joining Fox News.

As Conservative Brief pointed out, McEnany’s program “Outnumbered” is obliterating CNN and MSNBC’s competition for its time slot. They reported, “‘Outnumbered’ got almost three times as many viewers as CNN’s ‘Inside Politics’ and did more than triple MSNBC’s show in the timeslot, “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” which continues to hemorrhage viewers,” citing Slay News and Monday’s viewership figures

“McEnany’s daytime show also crushed some of CNN’s primetime lineup, beating Don Lemon 1.768M to 649K.” they wrote.

It wasn’t close, either. CNN and MSNBC, at 605,000 and 580,000 respectively in the same slot, were crushed by over a million viewers, according to the figures from Conservative Brief.

With so many longer-tenured and more established shows — which presumably hold what passes for credibility with a left-leaning audience — being utterly dominated by McEnany already, it seems Americans may finally get a stunning battle between the former press secretaries.

But it’ll be the quiet and brutal work of an “assassin,” as Rogan called her, with the evidence of it resting in the spreadsheets of Nielsen ratings and the eventual headlines bemoaning another recently unemployed left-leaning pundit.

