Roger Stone: 'Flynn' - The Man and the Movie

For the first almost two years of our relationship, I never actually met Gen. Michael Flynn, our communications being limited to text messages and occasional phone calls. We were both standing trial in the D.C. federal courthouse, facing politically motivated prosecutions by special counsel Robert Mueller.

We had so many shared experiences: Both of our families had been virtually bankrupted by the legal onslaught against us. Both of us were smeared through leaks from prosecutors and an anti-Trump-Flynn-Stone bloodthirsty media cabal. Both of us faced jail time despite having done nothing wrong. “Roger Stone Did Nothing Wrong!”

While Gen. Flynn had remained a devout Roman Catholic and a family man, as I have confessed publicly, I had wandered far from the Lord. While Gen. Flynn was already a man of faith from a family of faith when he was politically targeted for destruction, I would end up renewing my faith and being redeemed in the blood of the cross — calling for the Lord to deliver me from my persecutors and the deadly snares set for me by Mueller, Andrew Weissmann and Adam Schiff.

I actually met Gen. Flynn in person for the first time on Jan. 5, 2021, when our paths crossed in a hotel room that Alex Jones had set up with his full studio equipment and was broadcasting from.

No: Neither Gen. Flynn nor I ever attended any “meeting” in any so-called “war room” in the Willard Hotel that apparently some Trump supporters were operating out of in the effort to delay the certification of the Electoral College by having the U.S. Senate return the electoral votes to the states for review, based, evidently, on the theory that additional investigation would provide indisputable evidence of voter fraud.

This is a novel theory and as I am not a lawyer, I really don’t have a clear understanding of the vice president’s authority and responsibilities under the Electoral Count Act of 1887 and its amendments, as well as relevant judicial decisions, other than to say that prominent legal scholars seem to disagree about the breadth of the vice president’s authority in the Electoral College. Indeed, if the act were not ambiguous, why did Congress rush to amend it to make the vice president’s authority more clearly delineated?

Nonetheless, as three different sources told The Washington Post, I was not involved in any effort to delay the vote in the Senate, and I do not know many of those named as having been involved in the same. Gen. Flynn has told me that he was also uninvolved and only vaguely aware.

I would be coupled with Gen. Flynn again when Cassidy Hutchinson, a young aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified to the Jan. 6 select committee that Trump directed Meadows to “call Roger Stone and Gen. Flynn” on the afternoon or evening of Jan. 5. Liz Cheney helpfully suggested that the call was to “find out what was going to happen on Jan. 6.”

Hutchinson later testified that after she dissuaded Meadows from going to a meeting in the Willard “war room” — which Flynn and I were never in, nor did we know about it contemporaneously — Meadows “called Stone and Flynn for an update.”

This is a complete falsehood: I have never communicated with Mark Meadows in any mode, although I do remember briefly meeting him in a green room at Fox when he was a congressman and before he joined the White House staff. I did not speak to Meadows that day and Gen. Flynn assures me that he did not either, and that, like me, he has never communicated with Meadows.

For the record, I spoke to neither Meadows, Trump, nor any member of Trump’s staff from Dec. 27, 2020, when I ran into him at a buffet at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter on a Sunday afternoon as a guest of Newsmax owner Christopher Ruddy, until March 13, 2021, when my wife recovered from cancer treatments and Trump graciously invited us to come see him at Mar-a-Lago.

What was done to Gen. Flynn was even worse than what was done to me. Despite the FBI agents to whom Flynn allegedly “lied” saying that he had not lied and the notes of the government agents revealing the political motivation for his interrogation, Flynn was charged anyway.

An additional charge in which Flynn was accused of lobbying for the nation of Turkey without filing under the Foreign Agents Registration Act fell apart because neither Flynn nor his partner were being paid by or had been formally engaged by the Turkish government. They were working quite legally with non-governmental Turkish business interests.

Through the truly heroic efforts of his attorney Sidney Powell, U.S. Attorney General William Barr was convinced that Flynn had been wrongly charged and the prosecutors in Flynn’s case moved in federal court to dismiss the charges.

Rather than admit that the charges against Flynn had been contrived, Judge Emmet G. Sullivan not only refused to dismiss them but appointed a new special counsel — who turned out to be a disgraced former judge who had resigned from the bench just ahead of a serious ethics inquiry — to investigate Flynn, despite Sullivan having no such legal authority.

The judge only dropped the case after Trump’s very rare “pardon of innocence.” Flynn had been convicted of no crime, but the pardon was designed to avert future lethal lawfare against him.

Then, Powell persuaded Barr to re-examine the case against Flynn after successfully guiding Flynn through the withdrawal of his pressure-induced guilty plea, to obtain which prosecutors threatened to prosecute the general’s politically pugnacious but good-hearted and well-meaning son, Michael Flynn Jr.

I became much friendlier with Gen. Flynn and his incredible family in late 2021. His brother Jack Flynn consoled me when my wife Nydia underwent treatment for cancer. His brother Joe Flynn has given me spiritual, business and political advice.

Mary Louise Flynn O’Neill is just as much of a warrior for traditional Catholic values as Gen. Mike Flynn was on the battlefield. Clare Flynn Eckert and Barbara Flynn Redgate have been warriors in the effort to correct the historical record regarding Michael T. Flynn’s extraordinary service to this country and his sacrifice. I don’t know and have never communicated with Gen. Charles Flynn, but I hear wonderful things about him as a leader and a man. These people are like my own family.

Gen. Flynn’s new biographical documentary “Flynn” helped me understand the vital and loving role played in this horrific ordeal by his wife, Lori. Perhaps I can best appreciate this because my own wife, Nydia, was my rock throughout the entire vicious and politically motivated assault on me by the deep state.

Mike Flynn is a deeply educated, studious and serious man. His knowledge of geopolitics and military history is as extraordinary as his knowledge of the Bible and the history contained within it.

The general is above all else a military man, but in his case, a military man of principle. Mike Flynn believes in the promise of America, the history of America, and the very real danger we face of being stripped entirely of our constitutional freedoms when we surrender our sovereignty and are subjected to the control of a world government.

As I have said at many of the ReAwaken America Tour events, Gen. Flynn is one of the finest American patriots, Christian gentlemen and courageous leaders I have known, and I still believe that his greatest public service lies ahead!

In 2022, I told Gen. Flynn that if for some reason Trump decided not to run again, or if there should arise some legal bar to his candidacy, Gen. Flynn himself would be a superior candidate than Gov. Ron DeSantis, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott or any of the other globalists who decided to run.

This was, in my mind, a contingency plan — a Plan B. The idea that Flynn and I somehow plotted to supplant and undermine Trump is ludicrous. Both of us remain on excellent terms with the former president and are among his most vocal supporters.

Strangely, the people who accuse Flynn and me of secretly planning to replace Trump are the same people who insist that Flynn and I were somehow involved in the illegal events of Jan. 6.

To be clear, any claim, evidence or inference that I knew in advance about, condoned or participated in any illegal activity at the Capitol or anywhere else on Jan. 6 is categorically false, and there is no email, text message, encrypted message, group chat, voice message, phone call or witness that can prove otherwise. Nor, to my knowledge, was Gen. Flynn involved in either the efforts to delay the Electoral College vote or any illegal activity at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Because of my great respect and affection for Gen. Flynn, I looked forward with anticipation to the release last week of “Flynn.” I traveled to the premiere in Venice, Florida, to celebrate the opening of this powerful new film with over 700 supporters of Gen. Flynn and his family.

Shortly after we became friends, I told Gen. Flynn that it was vitally important that he produce both a book and a documentary film laying out the facts about the efforts by Barack Obama and the deep state to destroy him, particularly establishing the fact that the allegations that Flynn, as the incoming national security advisor, had discussed sanctions with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak were always a lie. Obama’s incoming national security advisor very clearly spoke to the Russian ambassador when Obama was president-elect.

There was never anything improper about Flynn’s phone call to Kislyak seeking to cool tensions without concessions after the U.S. slapped the Russians with sanctions to punish them for “election interference” — which to this day seems to be limited to a couple of small and underfunded bot farms whose posts on social media seemed schizophrenic, poorly written, and at a level at which it can be pretty definitively said that they had no effect whatsoever on the greater electorate.

As a professional in the political arena for over 45 years, even I am shocked by the rapid deterioration of our once-hallowed criminal justice institutions. It has become clear that both the prosecutors and the courts are infected with a political virus and autocratic judges and rigged juries are used as weapons against political opponents.

I’ve seen my fair share of political turmoil and deep state shenanigans, and as someone who has personally experienced a vicious, baseless attack from the deep state, I still marvel at Gen. Flynn’s strength, stoicism and resolve, as well as his deep faith.

The movie “Flynn,” available at flynnmovie.com, captures the emotional toll such an ordeal can take on an individual and his family. It’s a stark reminder of the cost of standing up for what’s right, and the courage it takes to do so.

The film not only tells you what was done to Mike Flynn, but more importantly, it tells you why it was done to him. It’s so rare to find a movie that captures the essence of the struggle and the indomitable spirit of those who stand against the tide. “Flynn” is one such gem, revealing the lengths to which the deep state will go to silence dissent and protect its interests.

It’s a gripping and revealing true story, exploring the life of Gen. Flynn from his rise in the U.S. military to the severe political persecution he faced for exposing corruption as the national security advisor.

The movie presents a detailed account of the attack on Flynn, showcasing the FBI’s and the justice system’s relentless pursuit and the significant personal and professional toll it took on him and his family, creating a chilling effect on any individual daring to challenge the deep state’s narrative.

“Flynn” underscores the importance of safeguarding free speech and the right to dissent without fear of retribution from powerful institutions. As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that Flynn’s resilience and determination in the face of adversity serve as a beacon of hope for those who may find themselves in similar situations.

The film implicitly calls for a re-evaluation of the current state of affairs, urging viewers to consider the potential consequences of unchecked power within government institutions. No one understands this better than Gen. Michael Flynn.

As a friend of Gen. Flynn, I can say without hesitation that this film does justice to his incredible journey, and I highly recommend it to audiences of all political persuasions.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

