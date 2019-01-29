Roger Stone Indicates FBI Agents Mistreated His Nearly Deaf Wife Who Could Have Had Trouble Hearing Their Commands

The first casualty in the FBI raid on Roger Stone’s Florida home was humanity, Stone said Monday.

The longtime Donald Trump acquaintance was arrested Friday in an FBI raid on his home as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into allegations that President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia.

Stone was indicted on charges of obstruction, making false statements and witness tampering related to comments he made and actions he took regarding the release of information by WikiLeaks in 2016, Fox News has reported.

Stone discussed the arrest with Judge Andrew Napolitano on the Fox News show “Liberty File.”

Stone said that during the arrest, which he called a “surreal experience,” his greatest fear was for his wife.

He said at the time agents pounded on the door he was “sleeping with my wife who is hearing-impaired, virtually deaf.”

After he was handcuffed out in the street in front of his home, he said, heavily armed agents went back to get his wife, Nydia.

He said he feared that his wife could be shot for not complying with an order because of the extent of her hearing disability.

“They brought my wife out, in her nightgown, also in bare feet, to stand next to me,” he said.

During the interview, Stone described the tactics used to arrest him.

When he reached the door to answer agents pounding on it, he was “staring down the barrel of two assault weapons” backed by 29 FBI agents, he said.

“There were 17 vehicles with their lights going, including two armored vehicles in the front yard. ..They had blocked off the entire street,” he said, noting that despite the police blockade, a CNN crew was there to record his arrest.

“I live on a canal. They had pulled two amphibious units with frog men up to the back gate. … The entire back of the house was surrounded by agents, all of them brandishing sidearms and assault weapons pointed at my home.”

“I was told to come out with hands up, which I did,” noting he was never read his rights.

CNN HID THIS… FBI THUGS Forced ROGER STONE’S WIFE To Stand Outside, Barefoot in Nightgown During Home Raid (VIDEO)@nydiastone https://t.co/9YNfWZjiOA via @gatewaypundit — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) January 29, 2019

The goal of the tactics was simple, he said.

“They want to intimidate me. And they want to poison the jury pool. They treated me like El Chapo,” Stone said, referring to the Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin Guzman. “They used fewer men to take down Pablo Escobar or bin Laden. So by treating me like a drug kingpin, they sent a message to potential jurors that I’m public enemy number one.”

Some thought the way Stone was arrested was wrong.

“None of the charged offenses are violent. He’s represented by counsel. Everything that I know — in terms of U.S. attorney’s office policy — would permit that individual to surrender,” Ross Gaffney, a former FBI supervisory special agent, told The Washington Post.

“Sending out a heavily armed team is a lot of bodies and a lot of weapons.”

