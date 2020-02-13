SECTIONS
News
Print

Roger Stone Jury Forewoman Made Anti-Trump Posts, Has History of Democratic Activism

Roger Stone, former adviser to President Donald Trump, arrives at the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse in Washington on Nov. 6, 2019.Mark Wilson / Getty ImagesRoger Stone, former adviser to President Donald Trump, arrives at the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse in Washington on Nov. 6, 2019. (Mark Wilson / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published February 13, 2020 at 11:35am
Print

The forewoman of the jury that convicted former Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone on charges of obstruction last year has been discovered to have a history of Democratic activism and anti-Trump sentiments.

Tomeka Hart, the jury forewoman and a former board member for Memphis City Schools in Tennessee, has been discovered to have made social media posts expressing her distaste for the Trump presidency and his followers as well as revealing her feelings about the Stone trial before he was convicted.

The social media revelations came after Hart told CNN that she had written a Facebook post in order to “stand up” for the four prosecutors who withdrew from the Stone trial after the Department of Justice changed its sentencing recommendation.

“I want to stand up for Aaron Zelinsky, Adam Jed, Michael Marando, and Jonathan Kravis — the prosecutors on the Roger Stone Trial,” her post read.

“It pains me to see the DOJ now interfere with the hard work of the prosecutors. They acted with the utmost intelligence, integrity, and respect for our system of justice.”

TRENDING: While Dems Rally in Churches and High Schools, Trump Books New Hampshire's Largest Arena

Pro-Trump social media personality Mike Cernovich then uncovered other publicly available tweets and Facebook posts that suggested Hart’s political bias.

In January 2019, Hart retweeted a post by pundit Bakari Sellers mocking the argument that the dramatic arrest of Stone was excessive force.

Hart also tweeted a quote referring to the president as a member of the Ku Klux Klan.

In August 2019, she called Trump supporters racist, tweeting, “Co-signing and defending a racist and his racist rhetoric makes you racist.”

On the day Stone was convicted, she tweeted two heart emojis and two fist-pump emojis.

RELATED: Barr Criticizes Trump's Tweeting About DOJ Matters: 'Impossible for Me To Do My Job'

Hart unsuccessfully ran as a Democratic candidate for Tennessee’s 9th Congressional District seat in 2012.

Legal experts told Fox News that Hart provided misleading answers on her jury form about her political and social media activity and her opinion of Trump and the Russia probe.

Do you think anti-Trump sentiment influenced the jury's decision?

The drama surrounding Stone’s trial followed a Justice Department decision to overrule prosecutors and change a sentencing recommendation for Stone, who in November was found guilty of lying to Congress and obstructing the Russia investigation conducted by former special counsel Robert Mueller.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia initially recommended that Stone, 67, be put behind bars for seven to nine years, according to USA Today.

In a document filed Tuesday afternoon, the Justice Department pulled back on its initial recommendation, saying seven to nine years in prison “would not be appropriate.”

The revised filing did not make a recommendation.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







China Cracks Down on Free Speech After News of Coronavirus Leaks
Roger Stone Jury Forewoman Made Anti-Trump Posts, Has History of Democratic Activism
Trump Stirs the Pot When Asked 'What Lesson Did You Learn from Impeachment?'
Trump's Sports Tour Set To Continue with Visit to Daytona 500: Report
US Space Command Chief Sounds Alarm on 'Unusual and Disturbing' Russian Activity
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×