Roger Stone Says Indictment Against Trump Disqualifies Nearly All Voters in DC from Serving on Jury

Veteran political consultant Roger Stone said last week that the Department of Justice should have difficulty finding jurors in its 2020 election case against former President Donald Trump.

Stone told Javier Manjarres with The Floridian last Thursday that the average Washington, D.C., resident is too biased to sit on the jury for Trump’s upcoming election interference case.

He faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government, conspiracy against civil rights, and obstruction. The venue, Stone told Manjarres, is “tainted” by Democratic voters.

While commenting on a proposed gag order against Trump in the case, Stone unleashed on the political makeup of the country’s capital.

“Next, the big issue will be, ‘Oh, he has to be gagged. He can’t defend himself publicly because it might taint the jury pool,’” Stone said.

He added, “I’ve been in this jury box. I’ve been in this courtroom. I’ve stood in the dock there. This jury pool is already tainted. There will not be a single Republican.”

Stone also argued Democrats, which make up most of D.C.’s electorate, should also be disqualified from serving on the jury because the case the federal government is making against Trump is ultimately about them.

“There will not be a single Democrat, there will not be a single person on this jury who does not hate Donald Trump,” Stone told Manjarres.

He concluded, “If the indictment claims that you denied the rights of people who voted for Biden, which it does, then by law, no one who voted for Biden can be in this jury because they would be conflicted. I don’t think the prosecutors have thought about that yet.”

Stone, 70, also said the motivation to prosecute Trump was entirely political.

“Does anyone in their right mind think that if Donald Trump was not leading in the polls, both Republican polls by double digits and leading Joe Biden in the national polls, head-to-head nationally and in every swing state, that they would be doing this?” Stone asked.

Stone said Trump is ultimately being charged with questioning the results of an election, which is something Democrats did in large numbers in 2016.

“It really is election interference,” he said. “In other words, questioning the outcome of an election because of the enormous number of anomalies and irregularities is a crime for which you must go to prison.”

Stone pointed out high-profile Democrats such as Kamala Harris, Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Chuck Schumer, Reps. Jerry Nadler and Jamie Raskin were among those who objected to certifying Trump’s 2016 election win over Hillary Clinton.

“It’s perfectly all right for them to do so,” he said. “But when Donald Trump does it, it’s a crime. This is an absurdity.”

Washington, D.C., voted overwhelmingly for then-candidate Joe Biden in November 2020.

Biden received 93 percent of the vote compared to Trump’s 5.4 percent in the election.

