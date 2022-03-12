Rogue Democrat Los Angeles Sheriff Burns Party in Endorsement of Republican AG Candidate

The Democrat sheriff of Los Angeles County is bucking his party in a statewide election with big implications.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva endorsed Republican Nathan Hochman for California Attorney General in a Thursday press conference.

Villanueva, who refers to himself as a “proud Democrat,” has become increasingly critical of progressive politicians who tolerate criminality, drug addiction and decay.

“I’m a supporter of Nathan because it’s time we get serious about reducing crime, ending homelessness, and holding those in power accountable when they abuse that power or engage in corruption,” said Villanueva.

“I want a partner at the state attorney general’s office … that will actually hold criminals accountable.”

“We also need smart and intelligent leaders who can help law enforcement across the state and target and arrest the most notorious criminals, get guns off the streets, and investigate major crime sprees and political corruption.”

Hochman served as a federal prosecutor in the George W. Bush administration.

He’s accusing incumbent Democrat Attorney General Rob Bonta of political partisanship, pointing out his lack of experience in law enforcement.

Villanueva frequently criticizes Los Angeles’ mayor and city council for refusing to properly fund and staff the county’s Sherrif’s Department.

Hochman is pledging to support law enforcement such as Sheriff Villaneuva if elected.

“I’m not going to defund the police,” said Hochman on Thursday.

“I will provide more funds to the police so that they can do a better job, and I will treat them as partners in the solutions, rather than as enemies and part of the problem.”

Los Angeles, the second-largest city in the United States, has come to resemble a third-world country in the eyes of many residents and visitors.

The city is blighted by an epidemic of homelessness, blight and violent crime, with disorder and squalor largely tolerated by the city’s elected officials.

This is my neighborhood. Run completely by Democrats on every level from local, county, state and Federal. Does this look like anyone is helping anyone here? Koreatown, Los Angeles 2021. pic.twitter.com/BmzP8mGjcR — STREET PEOPLE OF LOS ANGELES (@streetpeopleLA) November 19, 2021

Even California’s progressive electorate has become incensed with left-wing prosecutors such as Los Angeles County’s George Gascón, who has rolled back sentencing requirements for violent criminals and refused to fully prosecute sex offenders.

LET ‘EM GO GUY AG Bonta and his fellow LET ‘EM GO GUYS DAs Gascon and Boudin have formed an alliance that has emboldened criminals and hurt victims. We need to let them go and bring in someone who will do the job #NathanHochmanforAG pic.twitter.com/VIa1RRT5O3 — Nathan Hochman (@NathanHochmanAG) March 6, 2022

