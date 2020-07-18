SECTIONS
Rogue Drone Pilot's Footage Resurfaces, Shows China Herding Humans from Cattle Cars

By Jared Harris
Published July 18, 2020 at 8:53am
Footage leaked from China revealed a grim scene to the world, all but confirming the communist juggernaut’s cultural genocide against a minority group in the country.

The clip, seemingly taken from a drone, was first released in September 2019 by the YouTube account War on Fear.

In the video, blindfolded and bound men are seen being herded from train cars like an image out of 1930s Germany. War on Fear claims the clip was taken in China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region. (At least one expert has confirmed this is likely the case, according to CBS News.)

The recording serves as a haunting reminder that state-sanctioned evil like that of the Holocaust still exists in the world today.

Shortly after the footage was originally published, the global coronavirus pandemic put all eyes on China and its sickening treatment of people living under the ruling communist party.

Now, the same video has resurfaced and is making the rounds on Twitter.

It had racked up nearly six million views by Saturday, more than six times what the original YouTube video has.

The resurfaced clip is also gaining the attention of the media and politicians.

The video has resurfaced amid shifting global relations with China.

The initial coronavirus outbreak, allowed to run loose under the lies and deceit of China and the World Health Organization, has cracked open the friendly facade of the global economy’s manufacturing linchpin.

Now, the world is becoming more aware of China’s evil deeds every day.

One of the communist giant’s most nefarious acts is its ongoing treatment of the Uighur ethnic minority.

Roughly 11 million Uighurs live in western China, according to BBC.

Should America act to save the Uighur people from China's communist government?

The ethnic minority, which speaks its own language and is historically and culturally Muslim (though largely secular in practice today), is vastly different than the dominant Han Chinese who rule the country.

The separatism that springs from this major difference is an affront to the communist government’s vision of a harmonious and unified China.

For the crime of being an Uighur, men, women and children from the ethnic group often find themselves in a series of re-education and labor camps that work to erase their culture from the Middle Kingdom, The New York Times reported.

Evidence of this cultural genocide has appeared on American shores in the form of products that appear to have been made from and by the Uighur people.

China’s crimes, both against its own citizens and the world, are becoming harder to ignore by the day.

Thankfully, this resurfaced video and a renewed interest in China’s sickening behavior could mean the country will soon have to answer for the genocide of its own people.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Jared Harris
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer.
