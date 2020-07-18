Footage leaked from China revealed a grim scene to the world, all but confirming the communist juggernaut’s cultural genocide against a minority group in the country.

The clip, seemingly taken from a drone, was first released in September 2019 by the YouTube account War on Fear.

In the video, blindfolded and bound men are seen being herded from train cars like an image out of 1930s Germany. War on Fear claims the clip was taken in China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region. (At least one expert has confirmed this is likely the case, according to CBS News.)

The recording serves as a haunting reminder that state-sanctioned evil like that of the Holocaust still exists in the world today.

Shortly after the footage was originally published, the global coronavirus pandemic put all eyes on China and its sickening treatment of people living under the ruling communist party.

Now, the same video has resurfaced and is making the rounds on Twitter.

It had racked up nearly six million views by Saturday, more than six times what the original YouTube video has.

The resurfaced clip is also gaining the attention of the media and politicians.

Would like to know more about this video, but China’s treatment of the Uighurs is chilling in its cruelty. They shaved their heads, blindfolded them, lined them up and loaded them into train cars. https://t.co/JlEuIYwJUk — Mieke Eoyang (@MiekeEoyang) July 17, 2020

The video has resurfaced amid shifting global relations with China.

The initial coronavirus outbreak, allowed to run loose under the lies and deceit of China and the World Health Organization, has cracked open the friendly facade of the global economy’s manufacturing linchpin.

Now, the world is becoming more aware of China’s evil deeds every day.

One of the communist giant’s most nefarious acts is its ongoing treatment of the Uighur ethnic minority.

Roughly 11 million Uighurs live in western China, according to BBC.

The ethnic minority, which speaks its own language and is historically and culturally Muslim (though largely secular in practice today), is vastly different than the dominant Han Chinese who rule the country.

The separatism that springs from this major difference is an affront to the communist government’s vision of a harmonious and unified China.

Fascism is not federal law enforcement enforcing the law against rioters and looters (and they are arresting rioters and looters in Portland, not mere “protesters”). Fascism is the Chinese government shuttling Uighers by train to concentration camps. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 17, 2020

For the crime of being an Uighur, men, women and children from the ethnic group often find themselves in a series of re-education and labor camps that work to erase their culture from the Middle Kingdom, The New York Times reported.

Evidence of this cultural genocide has appeared on American shores in the form of products that appear to have been made from and by the Uighur people.

China’s crimes, both against its own citizens and the world, are becoming harder to ignore by the day.

Thankfully, this resurfaced video and a renewed interest in China’s sickening behavior could mean the country will soon have to answer for the genocide of its own people.

