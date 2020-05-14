The federal judge hearing former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s case appointed a “friend of the court” Wednesday to present opposing arguments in response to the Justice Department’s motion to drop the case and consider if Flynn should be held in contempt of court for perjury.

Judge Emmet Sullivan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia appointed retired federal judge John Gleeson, a vocal critic of the Trump administration’s handling of the Flynn case, as the amicus curiae in this case.

Gleeson is a retired New York federal district court judge who currently works as a partner at the international law firm Debevoise & Plimpton, Fox News reported.

He co-wrote an Op-Ed for The Washington Post this week saying that the Justice Department “has made conflicting statements” to Sullivan and arguing the move to dismiss the case “is actually just a request.”

“There has been nothing regular about the department’s effort to dismiss the Flynn case. The record reeks of improper political influence,” the Op-Ed read.

TRENDING: NYC Health Chief to NYPD: 'I Don't Give Two Rats' A***s About Your Cops,' Report Says

“Flynn’s guilt has already been adjudicated,” it added. “So if the court finds dismissal would result in a miscarriage of justice, it can deny the motion, refuse to permit withdrawal of the guilty plea and proceed to sentencing.”

Gleeson said that although some documents have been made public, the transcripts that Flynn said he lied about have not been disclosed by the DOJ.

“The department once argued that those conversations confirmed Flynn’s guilt. It now claims those conversations were innocuous,” he wrote.

Gleeson had also previously worked with former special counsel Robert Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weissman, according to Twitter sleuth Techno Fog.

He will be known forever as a complete immoral hack if he goes through with it, presuming that he does so pursuant to the road map in his Op-Ed. This is an attempted judicial coup, there is no other way to describe it. @GenFlynn will be fine – we are all in very grave danger. — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) May 14, 2020

Sullivan has not yet appointed an amicus to counter Gleeson’s argument, Fox News reported.

This new order comes a day after Sullivan, who was appointed to the federal bench by former President Bill Clinton, said he would open up the process to hear “friend-of-the-court” submissions and effectively put the government’s effort to drop the charges on hold.

A group called “Watergate Prosecutors” had sought to file such a submission, claiming it had a “unique perspective on the need for independent scrutiny and oversight to ensure that crucial decisions about prosecutions of high-ranking government officials are made in the public interest.”

Flynn’s defense objected to the delay in dismissing the case, according to The Washington Post.

RELATED: Rep. Nunes: 'No Doubt in My Mind' Criminal Referrals Coming for Mueller Team

Do you think the case should be dismissed? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (682 Votes) 1% (6 Votes)

“No rule allows this filing,” attorney Sidney Powell wrote in her own court filing, noting that Sullivan would not accept outside groups’ comments in the past.

“This Court has consistently — on twenty-four (24) previous occasions — summarily refused to permit any third party to inject themselves or their views into this case,” she said.

Powell said courts cannot “usurp the role of the government’s counsel.”

“This travesty of justice has already consumed three or more years of an innocent man’s life — and that of his entire family,” Powell wrote. “No further delay should be tolerated or any further expense caused to him and his defense.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.