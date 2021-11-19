Share
Commentary

Rogue Juror Confirmed? Twitter Users in Uproar After Noticing Telling Phrase Written by Juror

 By Randy DeSoto  November 18, 2021 at 5:13pm
Share

After three days and over 20 hours of jury deliberations in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, no verdict as of Thursday has caused some to speculate about what the holdup is.

One theory that has arisen in the Twittersphere is a single juror may be the source, and the clue was seen in a jury note sent to Judge Bruce Schroeder on Wednesday.

Juror 54 requested to see FBI aerial video and a “zoomed in image still after Mr. Rittenhouse put down fire extinguisher.”

Twitter user Viva Frei argued, “The phrasing of this jury request is very telling… ‘When Mr. Rittenhouse *put down* fire extinguisher’.

“This was the phrasing of the prosecution, and clearly indicates the frame of mind of whoever wrote this note.”

Trending:
Tainted Jury? Juror Makes Telling Statement as She Walks Into Courthouse for Deliberations

Another Twitter user concurred responding, “Juror 54 desperately wants to convict and refuses to concede.”

Prosecutor Thomas Binger caused quite a reaction online during his closing argument Monday when he recreated the moment that Rittenhouse put down a fire extinguisher and raised his AR-15 rifle.

The attorney argued this act is what precipitated Joseph Rosenbaum charging the defendant.

“Under Wisconsin law, you’re not allowed to run around and point your gun at people. This is the provocation,” Binger said.

Related:
Bubba Wallace Weighs In on Rittenhouse Verdict, And It's Exactly What You'd Expect

The defense team objected. saying the prosecutor’s re-enactment had Rittenhouse pointing the gun in the opposite direction than he actually did the night of the Kenosha riot in August 2020.

“That is what provokes this entire incident,” Binger insisted. “And one of the things to keep in mind is that when the defendant provokes the incident, he loses the right to self-defense.”

“You cannot claim self-defense against a danger you create. That’s critical right here. If you’re the one who is threatening others, you lose the right to claim self-defense.”

Do you think Rittenhouse should be acquitted?

During the trial last week, Real America’s Voice correspondent Drew Hernandez corroborated Rittenhouse’s testimony that he acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Rosenbaum.

Hernandez testified that Rosenbaum appeared “triggered and aggravated” in the moments leading up to the shooting. He recounted that Rosenbaum had “led the charge into the gas station” and “was getting physically aggressive.”

“Rosenbaum was charging Kyle Rittenhouse from behind,” Hernandez said.

“Kyle is right at the corner … and turns around and Rosenbaum is lunging towards him very clearly, and Kyle fires,” he recounted.



The defense argued, convincingly, that Rittenhouse would not have shot any of the three men he did during the riot had they not gone after him in a threatening fashion, including one pointing a gun at him.

Rittenhouse acted in self-defense. Hopefully, if Juror 54 or any others have any doubts, they will err on the side of the defendant and acquit.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




loading
Shocking Tax Break for Biden's Rich Buddies Is 2nd Biggest Item in 'Build Back Better'
DeSantis: 'D*** Right' I Overrode Unconstitutional Local and School District COVID Mandates
Rogue Juror Confirmed? Twitter Users in Uproar After Noticing Telling Phrase Written by Juror
Boebert Hammers 'Offended' Dems: Gosar Censure Vote Was a Distraction from Their 'Pathetic' Policies
RFK Jr. Tells Carlson: All of Bill of Rights Violated During Pandemic, Except 2nd Amendment
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.