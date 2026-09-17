Share
News

Rogue TX Police Dept. Arrests Woman for Criticizing Town's Water, So State Disbands Entire Dept.

 By Jack Davis  September 17, 2026 at 4:00am
Share

The score: Free Speech, 1; Trinidad, Texas, Police Department, 0.

Months after a citizen was put in jail for a social media post about the community’s water, Trinidad police were notified that the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement had revoked all required licenses, effectively shutting down the department, according to KETK-TV.

The state agency investigated the police department in August and found it did not meet minimum standard licenses for the Trinidad Police Department, meaning the agency has effectively been disbanded this week.

The department of five full-time officers and some part-timers “was unable to provide evidence that the agency provides public benefit to the community,” the state wrote in its scathing review, according to KDFW-TV.

It said 18 required policies were not in place.

“It was not a shock. I’m not gonna say that it was,” Trinidad Mayor Dennis Haws said.

“There’s been a lot of neglect through the years,” Haws added.

Did the state do the right thing in disbanding this police department?

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office will now cover Trinidad.

The department has been wallowing in controversy since May, when Jennifer Combs was arrested on a felony charge after saying the city’s water could be a health concern.

“We have received reports that some citizens have been hospitalized due to bacteria in the water. This is a serious public health concern that deserves immediate attention. If your water looks discolored, contains sediment, has a strong odor, or you have experienced related health issues, please send us a message. We are gathering information and reporting findings to the state,” the post said in part, according to KDFW-TV.

The department responded in April, saying on social media that Combs spread “false information that creates fear, panic, or unnecessary emergency response within a community.”

Trinidad Police Chief Charles Gregory defended arresting Combs by saying claims of hospitalizations “are simply false and have only caused unnecessary fear and confusion in our community.”

Related:
Derek Chauvin's Attorney Makes 'Bombshell' Motion to Dismiss, Alleging 'Fraudulent' Conduct by Tim Walz and Keith Ellison

Combs spent a night in jail, which she called “horrifying.”

“It was probably one of the most humiliating things I’ve ever gone through in my entire life,” she said.

Combs filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Trinidad and Gregory, who has resigned.

After the arrest of Combs was made public, police arrested citizen Winston Noles on a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct after a protest outside City Hall that used expletives to talk about “bad cops.” The charge was later dismissed.

In August, the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office said it would no longer take cases from Trinidad police.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Messianic Rabbi Jonathan Cahn Says His Viral 'Duct Tape Man' Encounter Echoes 'Revelation' About Evil in His Latest Book
Solid-Blue Oregon Suddenly Looks Flippable as a New Poll Puts the Governor's Race in Toss-Up Range
Specific Utah Law Could Derail Charlie Kirk Family's Wrongful Death Case: Legal Experts
Doxxed Holdout Clancy Juror Moved to Undisclosed Location for His Safety After 'Black Republican' Faces Backlash
Which 'Fake News' Outlet Will Trump Ban from the White House Next? He Just Dropped Some Major Hints, and It's Making Them Squirm
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation