Let's Roll, Mr. President: ICE Surging Into New Target and the Somalis Are Scared

For Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the next target is the Twin Cities.

Amid a national scandal revolving around the Somali immigrant community in Minnesota and massive thefts of taxpayer funds, President Donald Trump’s administration is planning a major enforcement operation in the Minneapolis-St. Paul region of Minnesota.

And you can feel the fear already.

According to The New York Times, which first reported the operation, ICE is targeting Somalis in the Twin Cities who already have final deportation orders against them. In other words, the agents are going to be targeting foreigners who shouldn’t be in the country in the first place.

That particular fact, naturally, means nothing to the powers that be in deep-blue Minneapolis.

Jacob Frey, the city’s progressive, pandering disgrace of a mayor, declared at a news conference on Tuesday that the city just loves its Somali residents — each and every one of them, according to CBS News.

“Minneapolis is proud to be home to the largest Somali community in the entire country,” he said, according to CBS News. “They’ve been here for decades, in many instances. Entrepreneurs and fathers, they benefit both the cultures and the economic resilience of our city.”

Yeah, well, maybe “in many instances” they’ve been here for decades. But in many, many other instances, they haven’t been here long enough to even establish legal residency.

In fact, in quite a few instances — 78 at last counting — there’s a better than even chance they’ve been here just long enough to be part of a ring that defrauded the taxpayers of Minnesota and the United States of hundreds of millions of dollars (with some of it going to the Somali terrorists of Al-Shabab, who happen to be their co-religionists).

And remember, this is the community that gave Americans the Somalia-born Rep. Ilhan Omar, probably the most viciously anti-American member of Congress the country has ever seen. (And one who richly deserves a one-way ticket home.)

At the same news conference, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter called the Trump administration “un-American,” according to CBS News.

Actually, what’s really “un-American” is people who are not Americans. And that very much includes a large part of the Somali population in the Twin Cities region — a population that’s at the center of a scandal so sordid that even the piously leftist New York Times called it “staggering in its scale and brazenness.”

But it was Minneapolis Councilman Jamal Osman who really gave the game away:

“One of the things I do want to say, and obviously everyone knows that our president is racist, xenophobic, Islamophobic, and we’re going to fight that,” Osman said at the news conference, according to CBS News.

“America has a history of fighting and stopping those kind of individuals who continue to divide people and divide communities.”

It’s true that America has a history of doing a lot of things — some of them good, some of them not so good. (Consider opening its welcoming arms to a population that contains an unseemly percentage of grifters and thieves among the “not so good.”)

What is emphatically not true — judging by the public record — is that President Donald Trump is “racist,” “xenophobic,” “Islamophobic,” or pretty much any other bigotry-related insult leftists have thrown at him for the 10 years he’s been in national politics.

Long before he was a political figure, Donald Trump was a household name in the United States. As a businessman, he was known nationally for his successes and his failures. As the star of his own reality show, he was a fixture in American living rooms for years, practically a member of many families.

He was known to be many unsavory things — an oft-married business magnate from the rough-and-tumble world of real estate is likely not going to be a moral exemplar under any conditions. But the widespread accusations of “racism” had to wait until Trump was an actual threat to the left’s political agenda.

They were born out of fear in 2015 and Osman’s comments show they’re carried on fear today. Osman is trying to sound tough, but it’s more like bluff.

What Councilman Osman and his Somali compatriots are really feeling is fear — fear that, for a change, an American presidential administration is going to enforce American laws.

In the case of the Somalis, that’s starting with ICE strike forces aiming for those with final deportation orders against them, The New York Times reported.

That’s reasonable enough — to any reasonable American.

But the record of the Democrats when it comes to ICE these days hasn’t been reassuring. Whether it’s rioting in Los Angeles or auto-ramming in Chicago, law and order hasn’t exactly been the progressive calling card.

That means there’s a good chance the situation with Somalis in the Twin Cities is going to get ugly, fast.

Because scared people can do very stupid things.

