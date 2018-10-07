On a Roll: September Jobs Report Is More Proof of a Robust Job Market

The good economic news continues to roll in.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday released a positive September jobs report, with a gain of 134,000 jobs and the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years.

These numbers reflect a strong economy and continued business confidence.

In addition, the report showed gains in the total labor force, wages and employment in crucial sectors that have been a focus of the Trump administration.

Notable details of the September report include a decline in the unemployment rates for adult women (3.3 percent) and whites (3.3 percent), and near record unemployment lows continued for African-Americans (6.0 percent) and Hispanics (4.5 percent).

TRENDING: GOP Senator’s Daughter’s Wedding Throws Wrench into Kavanaugh Confirmation Plans

We saw gains in crucial sectors such as professional and business services ( which added 54,000 jobs), health care (+26,000), transportation and warehousing (+24,000), construction (+23,000), and mining (+6,000).

September also saw strong gains in manufacturing (+18,000 jobs). Some wondered whether the August dip in manufacturing employment (-3,000) was a harbinger of coming weakness in the sector, but the strong showing in September, along with manufacturing confidence continuing at all-time highs, have gone a long way to allay that fear.

While the labor force participation rate remained unchanged at 62.7 percent, we saw an additional 150,000 people enter the work force in September, reflecting strong demand in the job market. While this is positive, it does not make up for the loss in August.

Meanwhile, wages continue a slow but steady climb, rising 8 cents to $27.24, while average hourly earnings have risen by 73 cents, or 2.8 percent, over the last year.

The rise in wages, bonuses, and other benefits demonstrates that employers are looking to attract more people back into a workforce to fill open jobs.

On a more troubling note, the number of persons employed part-time for economic reasons, or involuntary part-time workers, increased by 263,000 to 4.6 million in September. In addition, the number of discouraged workers, or people currently not looking for work because they believe no jobs are available for them, still remains stubborn.

While the number of jobs created is lower than expert predictions, dramatic upward revisions from July and August (+87,000 jobs) help soften the blow.

The recently negotiated replacement for NAFTA provides encouraging news on the trade front. Fears of a downward-spiraling trade war and the potential damage to economic growth have been alleviated to a degree.

In addition to securing solid trade agreements, the economy needs long-run certainty on taxes. Last year’s tax cuts have been a huge boon for job growth, but Tax Reform 2.0 is needed to lock in those benefits.

RELATED: President Trump Rescued Our Economy from Barack Obama’s ‘New Normal’

Timothy Doescher is associate director of coalition relations at The Heritage Foundation’s Institute for Economic Freedom. David Kreutzer is the senior research fellow in labor markets and trade at The Heritage Foundation’s Center for Data Analysis.

This story originally appeared on the Daily Signal website, under the headline “September Posts New Gains for Job Growth and Business Confidence.“

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.