Rolling Stones Postpone Tour on Doctors’ Orders Due to Mick Jagger’s Health Problems

The Rolling Stones announced Saturday that U.S. and Canadian tour dates will be postponed due to singer Mick Jagger’s health problems.

“Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment,” the British band said in a statement Saturday.

“The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible,” it said.

TRENDING: Limbaugh: FBI Tried To Plant Russia-Linked Informants in Trump Campaign To Prove Collusion

The Rolling Stones was scheduled to kick off the North American leg of the “No Filter” tour in Miami on April 20.

The group was also set to perform at the 50th anniversary of the New Orleans Jazz Festival on May 2.

Are you a Rolling Stones fan? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 80% (16 Votes) 20% (4 Votes)

Jagger, 75, apologized on Twitter.

“I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets,” he tweeted Saturday. “I really hate letting you down like this.

“I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone.”

I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this.I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone. — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 30, 2019

The details of Jagger’s illness are unclear.

The Rolling Stones advised fans to keep their current tickets as they will still be valid for the rescheduled shows.

RELATED: Explosive Documentary Details New Sex Abuse Claims Against Michael Jackson

The group was started in England in 1962 and is still touring with its members in their 70s.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.