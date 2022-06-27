Rolls-Royce Thieves Thought They Were in the Clear, But the Click of a Button Ended Them

New York City has seen a string of crime in President Joe Biden’s America, and often those criminals go unpunished. But one Staten Island man was not going to let one of the latest thefts go off as planned.

According to WNYW, multiple male suspects were involved in a string of burglaries in the Staten Island borough of New York City. When two of the men tried to steal a 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn sedan, the owner stepped in to stop them.

The suspects threw a rock through the window of a house and stole the keys to the car around 3:55 a.m. on June 12, WNYW reported. They were able to get in the car and begin driving away.

That was until the car’s owner, identified as John, was able to shut the car off using a remote kill switch. Since the car also had a tracking device, he located it in Newark, New Jersey.

“I was downstairs within seconds while they were pulling out of the driveway,” John told a local newspaper, according to WNYW.

After ensuring his family was safe, he went out to get his car back.

“They were attempting to turn it back on, but they couldn’t because I disabled it.”

John established the specific location where he had stranded the thieves by turning off the car, and he went to New Jersey to find they had abandoned the vehicle, the New York Post reported.

He was able to get his vehicle back, but he admitted the incident took a mental toll on him and his family.

Has Biden done enough to address surging crime in New York City? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (134 Votes)

“Obviously [my family] is a little unnerved after everything that’s gone on,” John said, according to the Post.

The New York Police Department believes the same men may be responsible for at least three other attempted robberies, WNYW reported.

Prior to the Rolls Royce incident, two men allegedly attempted to break into a home in the Tottenville neighborhood of Staten Island around 3:05 a.m. on June 12. The door was locked, and the men fled the scene.

Less than 15 minutes later, two men attempted to break into another home in the same neighborhood, but they fled after a woman spotted them and began screaming.

The latest incident occurred on June 20, when a group of five men threw a rock through the back window of a home in the Todt Hill neighborhood on Staten Island.

Police said the men grabbed a set of car keys, but a woman spotted them and started screaming at them.

The men allegedly fled on foot and drove away after getting into a nearby sedan, WNYW reported. The whole incident was captured on surveillance video.

Police believe the same group of suspects is responsible for all four of the above incidents, the Post reported.

Car thefts have been a major issue in Staten Island and are up 114 percent this year alone.

Meanwhile, car thefts were also up a whopping 61 percent across all of New York City as of May, the Post reported.

It’s all just par for the course in Biden’s America.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.