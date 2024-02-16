There’s a new power couple in American politics, apparently.

According to a post on Instagram, Alex Soros, the son of billionaire George Soros, is in a romantic relationship with Huma Abedin, a long-time aide to former first lady Hillary Clinton.

The image above was posted to Soros’ account as an Instagram story, which automatically disappear from the platform after 24 hours.

According to the New York Post, Abedin is 47 and Soros is 38. [Based solely on appearance, we would have put Abedin about 10 years younger … and Soros 20 years younger. — Ed. note]

The Post said that the couple “seemingly revealed that they are dating” in the post. Given their presence in Paris — the ville D’amour — on Valentine’s Day at a restaurant table covered with red roses and what appeared to be jewelry boxes, that seems like a safe bet.

The fact that the two were snuggled together in the booth, with Soros’ arm around Abedin’s waist, would seem to be further evidence of romance.

According to the Post, Abedin shared the same picture as a story on her Instagram account. (Why neither of the two wanted a more permanent social media record of their dinner out is anybody’s guess.)

Soros is probably best known for being the son of his billionaire father, George Soros, whose Open Society Foundations has historically donated $1.5 billion annually to various leftist causes, according to an article from the Post last year.

The point of that article was that the elder Soros was “handing over the reins” of his $25 billion business empire to Alex Soros, bypassing his older half-brother Jonathan.

Readers of The Western Journal undoubtedly already know that Abedin is the ex-wife of disgraced former Democratic Rep. Anthony Weiner of New York.

Weiner was convicted of sexting with a 15-year-old girl and sentenced to 21 months in prison in 2017, after which Abedin, to nobody’s surprise, filed for divorce.

The Post noted that the two were reunited for an event in New York City last April, which led to some speculation of a possible reconciliation, but it was apparently not to be. (Weiner, the Post said, denied those rumors.)

Abedin served as deputy chief of staff to the former first lady when she was the secretary of state under then-President Barack Obama. She went on to become vice chair of Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Her memoir, “Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds,” came out in 2021.

Alex Soros told The Wall Street Journal when he was named as the heir-apparent to his father’s “philanthropic” endeavors that he was chosen over his older half-brother because he was “more political” than even his father.

“As much as I would love to get money out of politics, as long as the other side is doing it, we will have to do it,” he claimed at the time.

