Romney Gave This Note to Every Republican Before His Impeachment Vote

Before taking part in a historic Senate vote on the impeachment charges against President Donald Trump, so-called “moderate” Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney delivered a letter to his GOP colleagues’ boxes in the Senate cloakroom.

The letter, obtained and published by Axios, appears to be Romney’s attempt to explain his impending guilty vote against Trump on Wednesday.

“As a Senator-juror, I swore an oath, before God, to exercise ‘impartial justice,'” Romney wrote.

“I am a profoundly religious person. I take an oath before God as enormously consequential. I knew from the outset that being tasked with judging the President, the leader of my own party, would be the most difficult decision I have ever faced. I was not wrong.”

Despite whatever oath Romney says he took, his betrayal of Trump in spite of no clear evidence now has the senator in hot water with his own party.

If Romney thinks he has a safe harbor with the Democrats, this will likely change as soon as he sides with Republicans on other issues.

Romney hinted that he reached his decision over a belief that Trump nefariously tried “corrupting an election” to hold onto power.

“Corrupting an election to keep oneself in office is perhaps the most abusive and disruptive violation of one’s oath of office that I can imagine,” Romney continued in his letter.

The Utah senator accepted that his decision would not be a popular one, and that he would be “vehemently denounced” for taking a position against Trump.

The vote against Trump, which failed to result in a guilty verdict against the president, was referred to by Romney as an “act of conviction.”

Of course, the move only solidifies Romney’s reputation as a RINO — a Republican In Name Only.

Romney, whose NeverTrump attitude is now affecting his work as a senator, even had his invitation to speak at the massive conservative Conservative Political Action Conference pulled.

Although the senator previously gave speeches at the conference, his particular brand of “conservative” politics is apparently no longer welcome in the larger movement.

Romney’s actions also signal that he is moving further away from a party that holds an increasingly negative view toward him.

One poll revealed that a large majority of likely Republican voters want their party to be “more like Trump than Romney.” For Romney, who was once the GOP’s hope to beat former President Barack Obama, this is likely a serious blow.

Instead of leading his party forward, Romney is now seemingly acting out his NeverTrump values.

If this is how he plans to act moving forward, there likely won’t be a place for him in the Republican Party for much longer.

