Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida said Wednesday that the state will provide $1,000 bonuses to all police officers, firefighters and paramedics in the state of Florida.

“I thought it was important to recognize the service, to recognize the sacrifice, and I asked the legislature in this legislative session, we need to do bonuses for law enforcement,” DeSantis said during a news conference. “Some want to defund the police. We’re funding the police, and then some.”

While he spoke at the Satellite Beach Police Department, his podium featured a sign that read “Defund the Police” with a red slash through the “De.”

“[To] Florida’s first responders: Help is on the way,” DeSantis continued.

The announcement to give first responders bonuses comes ahead of National Police Week that takes place from May 9 to May 15, which honors those who have lost their lives in the line of duty, according to ClickOrlando.com.

The outlet noted that more than 24,000 law enforcement officers have died while serving their communities since National Police Week first began in 1963.

DeSantis is planning to illuminate the Historic Capitol blue in honor of the police next week, Florida Politics reported.

The governor told reporters the cash bonuses will come from Florida’s upcoming budget, and the payments will utilize $200 million, according to News4Jax.

“The people that wear the uniform, they didn’t have that luxury [of working from home during the pandemic]. They were out there every single day,” DeSantis said. “They had to work more than they ever have.”

DeSantis said the treatment of many police officers last year in the midst of Black Lives Matter protests was a “total disgrace.”

Following the death of George Floyd last May, anti-police rhetoric ensued, including calls to defund the police.

The governor was supportive of the “anti-rioting” law in his state passing, which imposes tougher penalties on violent protesters.

He said the state has had increased revenue despite the coronavirus pandemic that saw many other states suffer economically.

“If you look at the amount of revenue that’s pouring into the state because of all the economic activity, the forecasters can’t keep up with it,” DeSantis said. “We’re probably going to end up with total reserves close to $10 billion, which I think has got to be a record for the state.”

DeSantis said that his effort to do what he can to support law enforcement officials was accomplished, and the governor also applauded lawmakers’ approval of $1,000 bonus checks for teachers in his state.

