Ron DeSantis Announces Plan to Eliminate Property Taxes for 92 Percent of Florida Homes

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday announced that he is seeking to have a ballot proposition put before voters this fall that could wipe away property taxes for residents who own the homes in which they live.

“Today in Tampa, I outlined the Save Our Homes from Excessive Property Taxes plan that will eliminate taxes on homesteads,” DeSantis wrote in a post on X.

“Property tax revenue collected by local governments has nearly doubled in the past seven years (from $32 billion to $60 billion) and is expected to reach an astounding $83 billion by 2032,” he wrote.

“Florida homeowners need relief. Now is the time to stand up for taxpayers, enact a historic reform, and save the home of every Floridian.”

Today in Tampa, I outlined the Save Our Homes from Excessive Property Taxes plan that will eliminate taxes on homesteads. Property tax revenue collected by local governments has nearly doubled in the past seven years (from $32 billion to $60 billion) and is expected to reach an… pic.twitter.com/3ZcexD9L7X — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 27, 2026

The plan would immediately increase the homestead exemption to $250,000 and increase that to $500,000 over time, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

At that point, 92 percent of Florida residents who own their homes would pay no property taxes.

The concept is far from a done deal. To make it on the ballot, it needs to pass the Legislature with a 60 percent majority. It would then need a 60 percent majority of voters to approve it in November.

On Wednesday, DeSantis issued a call for the Legislature to return Monday to consider the plan.

“I think a lot of people need relief,” DeSantis said. “I think a lot of people have been wondering, where can we get it? We’re showing a pathway to be able to get that done that I think is going to be transformational for people.”

Wiping out property taxes would create a $55 billion funding hole for local governments, which DeSantis said would be filled by a state trust fund that gives out grants to local governments.

The plan would require local governments to use what property taxes they collect for “core public needs including public safety, education and schools, infrastructure, and natural resources,” according to a news release on the governor’s website.

Assessments on businesses would be limited. The plan also would not kick in for five years for newcomers to the state who arrive after Jan. 1, 2027.

The current homestead exemption is capped at $50,000 of a home’s assessed value, according to the Miami Herald.

DeSantis said property taxes would only fund “the core services that we all agree on.”

“It’s not going to be allowed to be used on some of the other things that I know are a little bit more divisive,” he said.

DeSantis said his plan would force local governments to reduce their property tax valuations of small businesses from 10 percent to 5 percent.

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