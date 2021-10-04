Casey DeSantis, the wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has been diagnosed with breast cancer, according to a Monday report.

“I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer,” DeSantis said in a statement first shared with Fox News.

“As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady,” the Republican governor said.

“As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state,” DeSantis said. “Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”

BREAKING: Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis has breast cancer, Gov. DeSantis announced. Here is his statement. pic.twitter.com/r8LwCsGgGz — Steve Contorno (@scontorno) October 4, 2021

The 41-year-old first lady and her husband are the parents of Madison (4 years old), Mason (3 years old) and Mamie (18 months old), according to the report.

“Most recently, First Lady DeSantis spearheaded Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity, Economic Self-Sufficiency and Hope,” reads a biography on the governor’s website.

“Implemented through the Department of Children and Families, this initiative is uniting communities through ‘Care Navigators’ who guide Floridians on an individualized path to prosperity by focusing on collaboration between the private sector, faith-based community, nonprofits and government entities – breaking down traditional community silos in an effort to maximize resources and uncover opportunities.”

The news of Casey DeSantis’ cancer diagnosis quickly led to widespread support across social media.

“Praying for @FLCaseyDeSantis. She is a fighter,” North Carolina Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn tweeted.

“Sending you love and support @FLCaseyDeSantis,” WTSP-TV host Allison Kropff tweeted.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Florida’s First Lady ⁦@FLCaseyDeSantis⁩ , ⁦@GovRonDeSantis⁩ and the entire Desantis family,” Florida GOP congressional candidate Jay Collins said.

“Sending well wishes and prayers to my dear friend Casey DeSantis after learning this news. Please join me and Floridians across the state in lifting her up and supporting the DeSantis family during this difficult time,” Florida Republican Rep. Kat Cammack tweeted.

The news comes as the nation commemorates Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

