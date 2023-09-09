Ron DeSantis Breaks Protocol for Tribute to 'Margaritaville' Singer Jimmy Buffett

In honor of soft rock legend Jimmy Buffett, who died earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered that some U.S. and Florida state flags be flown at half-staff.

A memo released by the governor’s office on Thursday recognized Buffett as the embodiment of the “Florida lifestyle.”

“Born in Mississippi and raised in Alabama, Buffett moved to Key West in his early years to build a legacy. An inductee of the Florida Artists Hall of Fame, Buffett captured the Florida lifestyle and entertained generations of Floridians with his relaxed ‘Floridays’ style that embodied the spirit of the Gulf Coast and Conch Republic,” the memo read.

“A global entertainer, Buffett’s song ‘Margaritaville’ led to successes on the stage and off the charts — becoming a namesake for his business ventures, which include restaurants, resorts, and a lifestyle brand.”

Jimmy Buffett played by his own rules wrote songs he wanted to sing and always to sold out shows. Parrotheads hold a margarita in your honor. #jimmybuffett #margaritaville pic.twitter.com/pGLGuQ8CVe — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) September 2, 2023

Buffett, who co-founded the Save the Manatee Club, was also praised for his wildlife conservation efforts.

“A lifelong conservationist, Buffett spearheaded efforts to protect the manatee, Florida’s State Marine Mammal, through the Save the Manatee License Plate,” the memo read. “Buffett’s appreciation for Florida’s landmark Everglades was reinforced through philanthropic efforts and song.

“Floridians ‘Trying to Reason with Hurricane Season’ are encouraged to commemorate the legacy of our adopted native son by raising their margarita glass and enjoying a cheeseburger here in paradise to wish the ‘Son of a Son of a Sailor’ well,” the memo concluded.

DeSantis ordered U.S. and Florida state flags to be flown at half-staff at the Monroe County Courthouse, Key West City Hall and the State Capitol in Tallahassee.

The order went into effect on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. and lasted until 5:00 p.m. Friday in reference to Buffett’s song “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere.”

While lowering the flag is generally reserved for law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty or to mark the death of a public official, DeSantis has previously bent the rules to honor certain public figures.

In 2021, he ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in remembrance of conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh.

That order extended to Palm Beach Town Hall, the West Palm Beach Courthouse and the State Capitol, according to The Palm Beach Post. Courthouse officials rejected the order, however.

Then-Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried — who now serves as chair of the Florida Democratic Party — condemned DeSantis’ order at the time, saying that the flag should be lowered to honor “fallen heroes” and not people like Limbaugh, who she claimed spread “hate speech” and “bigotry.”

Despite this, Fried requested that flags be flown at half-staff for Buffett, according to the Post. She thanked DeSantis for his order in a post on X.

Buffett’s death comes four years after he was diagnosed with skin cancer, which developed into lymphoma and was reportedly the cause of his death.

He died at home on Sept. 1 “surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” according to a statement shared on his X account. He was 76.

