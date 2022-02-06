Share
Ron DeSantis Confirms Investigation of GoFundMe Underway, Multiple Other States Join the Fight

 By Jack Davis  February 6, 2022 at 10:44am
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is being joined by multiple Republican attorneys general to put the crowdsourcing platform GoFundMe under a microscope after GoFundMe decided to sever its connection with Canada’s Freedom Convoy.

GoFundMe claimed Friday that the protest aimed at ending Canada’s vaccine mandates was becoming violent and therefore the Freedom Convoy would not see a penny of the $9 million donated but not yet distributed to the group.

In its initial announcement, GoFundMe’s wording indicated to many readers that the money could instead be used by any group it chose.

After an outcry, GoFundMe issued a statement saying it would simply refund money to all donors.

Cutting the financial legs out from under the protesters did not set well with DeSantis and others, including Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry,  West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

“It is a fraud for @gofundme to commandeer $9M in donations sent to support truckers and give it to causes of their own choosing. I will work with @AGAshleyMoody to investigate these deceptive practices — these donors should be given a refund,” DeSantis tweeted.

Others soon joined in.


Donald Trump Jr. called for a coordinated response.

“All GOP Attorney Generals should be looking at this & helping to get people their $$$ back so it can be redirected to the truckers,” he tweeted. “Don’t let @gofundme scam you… call your AGs & let them know. GFM seems to have no problem finding BLM riots… peaceful truckers should be fine too.”

Yost said any Ohio residents impacted by this should contact him.


“I want to verify that GoFundMe isn’t playing God with other people’s money,” he said, according to WANE-TV.

Yost said that just because money is being refunded does not mean his investigation is over.

Does GoFundMe need a thorough investigation of its operations?

“While that is a welcomed move, I am still interested in collecting information to make sure such things do not happen in the future,” Yost said. “Ohioans rely on their platform to do good, and their intentions and hopes should be honored.”

The crowdfunding website GiveandGo has since stepped in and was closing in on $2.8 million in donations for the Freedom Convoy as of early Sunday afternoon EST.

