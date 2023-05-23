Share
Ron DeSantis and Elon Musk Teaming Up for Bombshell 2024 Campaign Announcement: Report

 By Johnathan Jones  May 23, 2023 at 12:25pm
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis will enter the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday evening on Twitter during a conversation with the platform’s CEO Elon Musk, a new report claimed.

NBC News, citing multiple sources close to the planned announcement, reported DeSantis will join Musk on Twitter Spaces for the announcement.

The conversation will begin at 6 p.m. ET and will be moderated by tech entrepreneur David Sacks.

Twitter Spaces is the company’s audio platform and will give Musk’s 140 million Twitter followers access to Florida’s governor.

Sacks is reported to be close to Musk and also supports DeSantis’ bid for the GOP nomination.

Writing for NBC News, Dasha Burns and Matt Dixon further reported:

“The announcement will coincide with a retreat for high-end fundraisers pledged to support DeSantis in Miami. Bundlers will gather at the Four Seasons hotel from May 24-26, receiving briefings from campaign staff, combined with time to call around to raise money for the campaign.”

DeSantis will reportedly wrap up his campaign announcement by launching a video.

Will Elon Musk help DeSantis' 2024 chances?

After Memorial Day, NBC reported he will begin courting voters in early primary states.

Musk has said in the past he would support a DeSantis bid for the White House.

On Twitter, the billionaire posted last year he had voted Republican for the first time in his life when he cast a ballot for former GOP Rep. Mayra Flores of Texas during a special election to fill the then-vacant seat in the state’s 34th Congressional District.

Musk was then asked if he intended to vote for a Republican for president, and he said he was unsure.

When he was asked which candidate he was inclined to support, he simple wrote, “DeSantis.”

Musk was also asked about his thoughts on former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

He responded, “I supported Yang last time, but DeSantis has a better chance of winning.”

Former President Donald Trump currently has a big lead over every other declared or potential candidate in the primary race, according to numerous polls.

DeSantis is widely believed to be the only candidate in the party with a serious chance to challenge the former president.

