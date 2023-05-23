Ron DeSantis and Elon Musk Teaming Up for Bombshell 2024 Campaign Announcement: Report

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis will enter the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday evening on Twitter during a conversation with the platform’s CEO Elon Musk, a new report claimed.

NBC News, citing multiple sources close to the planned announcement, reported DeSantis will join Musk on Twitter Spaces for the announcement.

The conversation will begin at 6 p.m. ET and will be moderated by tech entrepreneur David Sacks.

Twitter Spaces is the company’s audio platform and will give Musk’s 140 million Twitter followers access to Florida’s governor.

Sacks is reported to be close to Musk and also supports DeSantis’ bid for the GOP nomination.

Writing for NBC News, Dasha Burns and Matt Dixon further reported:

“The announcement will coincide with a retreat for high-end fundraisers pledged to support DeSantis in Miami. Bundlers will gather at the Four Seasons hotel from May 24-26, receiving briefings from campaign staff, combined with time to call around to raise money for the campaign.”

DeSantis will reportedly wrap up his campaign announcement by launching a video.

After Memorial Day, NBC reported he will begin courting voters in early primary states.

Musk has said in the past he would support a DeSantis bid for the White House.

On Twitter, the billionaire posted last year he had voted Republican for the first time in his life when he cast a ballot for former GOP Rep. Mayra Flores of Texas during a special election to fill the then-vacant seat in the state’s 34th Congressional District.

I voted for Mayra Flores – first time I ever voted Republican. Massive red wave in 2022. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2022

Musk was then asked if he intended to vote for a Republican for president, and he said he was unsure.

tbd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2022

When he was asked which candidate he was inclined to support, he simple wrote, “DeSantis.”

DeSantis — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2022

Musk was also asked about his thoughts on former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

He responded, “I supported Yang last time, but DeSantis has a better chance of winning.”

I supported Yang last time, but DeSantis has a better chance of winning — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2022

Former President Donald Trump currently has a big lead over every other declared or potential candidate in the primary race, according to numerous polls.

DeSantis is widely believed to be the only candidate in the party with a serious chance to challenge the former president.

