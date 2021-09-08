Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday sought to dispel speculation that he is positioning himself to run for president in 2024.

“All the speculation about me is purely manufactured. I just do my job,” he told the media.

DeSantis has gained attention in his battles with the Biden administration over its coronavirus policies, including mask mandates.

“You know, we work hard. Obviously, our state has led on a lot of things … and now other states are copying us,” he said.

“All the speculation about me is purely manufactured. I just do my job,” @GovRonDeSantis said Tuesday, brushing off a potential run for president in 2024. https://t.co/HzOdnVunpw pic.twitter.com/7JvIQAwliT — Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) September 7, 2021

While avoiding any comment that would preclude a White House bid, DeSantis tried to stop the rumor mill from churning.

“I hear all this stuff and honestly it’s nonsense,” he said.

The comment came days before DeSantis will attend a Sunday event in Nebraska that has attracted others considered possible 2024 Republican presidential candidates, according to Fox News.

Should Ron DeSantis run for president? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 71% (238 Votes) No: 29% (95 Votes)

He will also be making a string of appearances at local Republican committees in Florida, Politico reported.

The Republican candidacy for the White House hinges on whether former President Donald Trump decides to enter the race.

Trump has teased another run for president but has made no definitive statement on a potential bid.

For those who read political tea leaves, Fox reported that Trump will be in Iowa next month for a rally. It will be his first appearance in the state since his 2020 campaign.

Trump has said he would “certainly” consider DeSantis as his vice presidential running mate if he throws his hat in the ring in 2024.

“I endorsed Ron and after I endorsed him he took off like a rocket ship,” Trump said in April, according to Fox. “He’s done a great job as governor.”

A July straw poll of attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference put DeSantis at the top of the list of potential candidates if Trump does not run, according to The Hill.

A June straw poll at the Western Conservative Summit put DeSantis on top even with Trump on the list of potential candidates.

DeSantis will be up for re-election in 2022. Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist, a former Florida governor, and state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried have both indicated they want the Democratic nod to challenge DeSantis.

