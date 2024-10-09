One potential victim of Hurricane Milton was rescued Wednesday, even before the mammoth hurricane descended upon Florida.

Florida troopers patrolling near Tampa rescued a dog who had been left tied to a post and was standing in water that almost reached to the animal’s stomach.

“FHP Troopers rescued a dog left tied to a pole on I-75 near Bruce B Downs Blvd this morning. Do NOT do this to your pets please,” the Florida Highway Patrol posted on X.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis replied with praise and a warning.

“Thank you, @FHPTampa. It is cruel for anyone to leave a dog tied to a post in the middle of an oncoming storm. FL will hold anyone who mistreats pets accountable,” DeSantis posted on X.

Thank you, @FHPTampa. It is cruel for anyone to leave a dog tied to a post in the middle of an oncoming storm. FL will hold anyone who mistreats pets accountable. https://t.co/19axr8CLf0 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 9, 2024

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles later posted an update on X.

Update: The dog rescued by @FHPTampa is safe and receiving care. Troopers brought him to a vet, where he was examined for injuries and received a clean bill of health. pic.twitter.com/cut1jv7cBe — FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) October 9, 2024

Do you think animal cruelty should be prosecuted more harshly? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (303 Votes) No: 2% (6 Votes)

“The dog rescued by @FHPTampa is safe and receiving care. Troopers brought him to a vet, where he was examined for injuries and received a clean bill of health,” the agency posted.

Outrage at the cruelty swelled on X, as did offers to adopt the dog.

“Thanks for your work on this. Now find the perpetrator and arrest them,” one user posted on X.

“I will never understand how anyone could leave their dogs out like this, just evil, and they don’t deserve dogs! He is sure to find a new loving home now because of you guys! Thank you for helping this cute buddy!”another user posted on X.

“Tie his owners to a fence and leave them behind ..people can be so cruel. Happy to see it rescued,” one particularly upset commenter wrote on X.

“I hope the dog was chipped/tagged and the former owners get a visit from you right after the storm,” yet another outraged poster wrote on X.

Hurricane Milton spawns tornadoes and storm surge as it nears Florida@newsechoreport #echoreport pic.twitter.com/raWvjKXI7H — EchoReport (@newsechoreport) October 9, 2024

Hurricane Milton, which had been a Category 5 storm as it churned through the Gulf of Mexico was poised to wade ashore late Wednesday or early Thursday as a Category 3 storm, according to WWSB-TV.

The storm was likely to hit Florida’s west coast between Venice and Tampa, but its impacts are being felt up to 30 miles from its center.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.