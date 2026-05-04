Share
News
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a roundtable discussion on college sports in the East Room of the White House on March 6, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a roundtable discussion on college sports in the East Room of the White House on March 6, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Ron DeSantis Makes Florida's New Congressional Maps Official in Timely Redistricting Boost for Republicans

 By Joe Saunders  May 4, 2026 at 2:25pm
Share

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has spent the past seven years reshaping the Sunshine State’s politics.

After a razor-thin victory in the 2018 governor’s race, DeSantis turned the one-time swing state into a reliably Republican bastion — including a 2022 re-election victory that was the GOP’s biggest moment in a disappointing year.

And with one signature on Monday, he aimed to turn a red state even redder — in a timely boost for Republicans heading into the 2026 midterms.

DeSantis kicked off the work week by signing a congressional redistricting map approved by his state’s legislature last week, only hours after the Supreme Court’s landmark Louisiana v. Callais decision.

“Signed, Sealed, and Delivered,” DeSantis wrote on X.

Under Florida’s current congressional districts, Republicans hold 20 House seats while Democrats hold eight. The new map makes it likely Republicans will pick up four seats and reduce the Democratic presence by the same number.

In the new map, the Democratic-dominated districts — three in South Florida and one in the central part of the state — are tiny islands of blue in a sea of red.

DeSantis’ signature is the latest strike in the ongoing war over redistricting ahead of November’s midterms, which will determine the party that is in control of the House for President Donald Trump’s final two years in office.

Related:
Cory Booker Admits Dems Are Coming for Supreme Court if They Win Midterms

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that districts drawn on the basis of the race of their residents were unconstitutional, setting off a scramble in Southern states to redraw lines that could ultimately give Republicans enough of an edge to maintain — or even expand — their House majority.

The new map is already being challenged in court, according to Politico.

A group called Equal Ground Education Fund and 19 Florida voters — presumably not Republicans — have sued in state court arguing the map is unconstitutional under a state constitutional amendment passed by voters in 2010. That amendment bans district maps that are drawn to favor one party over another or deny racial or linguistic minorities an equal opportunity to engage in the political process, Politico reported.

In a statement, according to The Hill, the Florida Democratic Party vowed to use that amendment to fight the new map.

“Ron DeSantis and his allies are already trying to use today’s SCOTUS ruling as cover for their own illegal, partisan power grab. It will not work here,” the party said in a statement, The Hill reported.

However, according to Politico, DeSantis and his attorneys argued that a state Supreme Court decision last year paves the way for the 2010 amendment to be taken out of play.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Clawing California Dems in Governor's Debate 'Prove to Everyone Why They Can't Vote for a Democrat'
US and Iran Nearing a One-Page Agreement to End the War: Report
Playing for Keeps: Indiana's MAGA Voters Get Revenge, Obliterate GOP Lawmakers Who Stood in Way of Redistricting
Government Sues New York Times for Alleged Discrimination Against White Man
Trump Makes Bombshell Comment About Arming Iranian Protesters
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , ,

Conversation