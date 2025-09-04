Share
On Wednesday, former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner announced he would enter the 2026 gubernatorial race, but Gov. Ron DeSantis, right, called it an "ill-advised decision."
Ron DeSantis Objects as Former Speaker of the House Jumps Into Florida Gubernatorial Race

 By Jack Davis  September 4, 2025 at 6:45am
A Florida Republican said he is running for governor to preserve the legacy of Gov. Ron DeSantis, but the term-limited governor explained he is not backing anyone just yet.

Former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner announced Wednesday that he will seek to succeed DeSantis, whose second term ends next year.

“As a legislator and Speaker of the House, I stood with Ron DeSantis to brand our state the Free State of Florida. I’m running for Governor so that when the DeSantis era comes to an end, we can defend our victories and solve the challenges that remain,” Renner posted on X.

“As a military veteran of two wars, a state prosecutor, and Speaker of the House, I’ve fought the tough battles, and I will never back down from the fight for our conservative values.  As a father, I am committed to securing Florida’s safety and prosperity for the next generation.”

DeSantis is not enthused, according to Fox News.

“I think it was an ill-advised decision to enter the race,” DeSantis said.

Republican Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida announced earlier this year that he will run for the state’s top office, and he has the support of President Donald Trump.

Will Byron Donalds be the next governor of Florida?

“I know Byron well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and he is a TOTAL WINNER! Byron has a great wife, Erika, and three beautiful sons. They are very proud of him!” Trump wrote on Truth Social in February.

“As Governor, Byron would have a BIG Voice, and would work closely with me to advance our America First Agenda. He will fight tirelessly to Secure our Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Military, Protect our Vets, Restore our Economic Power, Advance American Energy DOMINANCE, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment,” Trump continued.

“Byron Donalds would be a truly Great and Powerful Governor for Florida and, should he decide to run, will have my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, BYRON, RUN!”

Trump’s endorsement has led to a $22 million war chest and a campaign operation that includes many experienced Trump staffers, according to Politico.

“Byron Donalds will be Florida’s next governor because he is the proven conservative fighter endorsed by President Trump,” said Ryan Smith, the campaign’s chief strategist.

DeSantis has not announced his support for anyone. Politico suggested he could be maneuvering to have newly appointed Lieutenant Gov. Jay Collins enter the race.

Writing on the website Florida Politics, Peter Schorsch noted that Donalds was a strong supporter of Trump’s presidential campaign, even when DeSantis was trying to grab the GOP nomination.

He wrote that while DeSantis might prefer another candidate, Donalds is the clear front-runner.

“Regardless of who, if any one, actually files to run against Donalds, they’re going to start their campaign down about 40 points in polling, with about a $20 million funding deficit and without that all-important Big Beautiful Endorsement. That certainly feels like the GOP Primary for Governor is over before it ever started,” he wrote.

