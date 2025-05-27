Share
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, chimed in when a social media influencer criticized GOP House members, led by House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana, for failing to codify DOGE cuts.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, chimed in when a social media influencer criticized GOP House members, led by House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana, for failing to codify DOGE cuts.

Ron DeSantis Slams Congressional Republicans for 'Betrayal of the Voters Who Elected Them'

 By Bryan Chai  May 27, 2025 at 1:12pm
“Republicans in name only” is as damning an insult as one GOP member can give another.

And while Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped just short of calling some of his peers RINOs, the conservative firebrand didn’t pull his punches beyond that in a blistering X post.

DeSantis — no stranger to fighting against his own party when the need arises — took to social media Tuesday morning to call out a number of his colleagues for not being fiscally conservative enough (or at all) while the country grapples with an insane deficit.

Specifically, DeSantis lamented the lack of support that Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk was getting from congressional lawmakers.

“[Musk] took massive incoming — including attacks on his companies as well as personal smears — to lead the effort on [DOGE],” DeSantis posted to X, before noting just how heavy that toll would become for the tech mogul.

“He became public enemy #1 of legacy media around the world,” DeSantis continued, before getting to the heart of his criticism.

“To see Republicans in Congress cast aside any meaningful spending reductions (and, in fact, fully fund things like USAID) is demoralizing and represents a betrayal of the voters who elected them,” he posted.

DeSantis was responding to conservative personality Matt Van Swol, who began his Tuesday with a threatening good morning for the GOP:

Do you agree with Ron DeSantis?

Later, when it became clear that the GOP would not “codify” DOGE cuts (which, in fairness, may not even be possible, according to Trump advisor Stephen Miller), Van Swol took to X again, in the post that was eventually picked up by DeSantis.

“DOGE is literally one of the most popular government initiatives in history,” Van Swol  posted.

Lab-Grown Meat Ban Signed by Governor, Another Expected to Sign His Own Within Days

“… the GOP won’t vote on it,” he added. “I can’t believe this.”

Adding to the dour mood of this entire social media exchange, Musk himself chimed in, and it was a far cry from the tech mogul’s usual, bombastic self.

“Did my best,” Musk wrote in a muted post.

“Thank you for everything,” Van Swol responded. “I guess it’s time to go to Mars.”

If that ends up being the case, it’s pretty clear that there are at least some Republicans that DeSantis, Van Swol, and perhaps even Musk himself, would like to leave back on Earth.

Bryan Chai
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
