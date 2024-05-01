Ron DeSantis Takes Legal Action Against Biden Over 'Ideological Agenda That Harms Women and Girls'

This month, President Joe Biden’s Department of Education handed down what has proven to be the most radical changes to federal Title IX rules ever released, and now, Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking action to oppose these dangerous new rules.

The Biden administration released sweeping new rules that will mandate transgenderism in our schools, take power away from parents and teachers, quash the First Amendment, and put an end to women’s sports.

On Tuesday, Ron DeSantis struck back and said he and his state will sue Biden over the changes.

“Florida is suing the Biden Administration over its unlawful Title IX changes,” DeSantis wrote on X, adding, “Biden is abusing his constitutional authority to push an ideological agenda that harms women and girls and conflicts with the truth.”

“We will not comply, and we will fight back against Biden’s harmful agenda,” he said.

Florida is suing the Biden Administration over its unlawful Title IX changes. Biden is abusing his constitutional authority to push an ideological agenda that harms women and girls and conflicts with the truth. We will not comply, and we will fight back against Biden’s harmful… pic.twitter.com/fBLjgLKDWX — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 30, 2024

Title IX are the federal the rules defining sexual discrimination for educational institutions that take federal funding. These rules resulted from the civil rights legislation in the 1972 Education Amendments. These rules were initially intended to protect minorities and girls from discrimination is school — including sports.

DeSantis is right about how radical Biden’s rules changes are.

Biden’s rewrite of Title IX rules is hiding changes that could end sports for girls as soon as August, the deadline the Department of Education has set for compliance.

When the rules were first released a week ago, some wondered why the word “transgender” was not included in the rules. But further review proved that the word was unnecessary considering how the rules were written.

First of all, the rules require schools to use the “pronouns” as demanded by “transgender” kids in schools, and the rules also have specific protections for “gender-nonconforming” students.

Biden’s new rules added “gender identity” to rules preventing “sex-based harassment,” which will now be used to force schools to acquiesce to radical transgenderism.

🚩Fun fact on the Title IX rule change: Just now, in an online stakeholder meeting, Catherine Lhamon, Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights at Dept. of Education, was directly asked if the Department was continuing with rulemaking on the second Title IX rule on athletics. She… — Sarah Parshall Perry (@SarahPPerry) April 19, 2024

The new rules also prohibit discrimination against LGBT individuals, aligning with the Supreme Court’s Bostock v. Clayton County.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona noted that this was done on purpose because the “standards for students participating on male and female athletic teams are evolving in real time.” Cardona added that “separate rulemaking” on trandgenderism is planned, Breitbart News reported. Regardless, the addition of “gender identity” seems to protect transgenderism, even if the word “transgender” is not used.

Ultimately, these new Title IX rules run contrary to laws and rules already passed in 24 states, each of which have to one degree or another enacted bans or restrictions on transgender athletes. It seems clear that Biden’s radical rules changes will set up a series of courtroom showdowns between these states and the federal government.

