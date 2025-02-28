Ron DeSantis Tells Andrew Tate 'Florida Is Not a Place Where You're Welcome' as He Arrives in Fort Lauderdale

Online influencers and podcasters Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate arrived in the United States Thursday after authorities in Romania, where they face charges of human trafficking, lifted travel restrictions against them.

The brothers arrived in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, around midday Thursday, according to a report from the Associated Press.

The dual American and British citizens were arrested late in 2022 over their alleged involvement in a criminal enterprise that lured women to Romania, after which they faced sexual exploitation, accusations which the Tate brothers deny.

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis was asked about the brothers’ arrival in the Sunshine State at a news conference.

He answered that “Florida is not a place where you’re welcome with that type of conduct.”

DeSantis repeated multiple times that his team was not aware of the brothers’ arrival until news reports revealed the development, emphasizing that the federal government has jurisdiction over their entrance into the country.

“I don’t know how it came to this. We were not involved,” DeSantis said.

“We were not notified. I found out through the media.”

DeSantis added that “our Attorney General, James Uthmeier, is looking at what state hooks and jurisdictions we may have to be able to deal with this.”

Uthmeier said on social media that he has directed his staff “to work with our state law enforcement partners to conduct a preliminary inquiry into these individuals.

“Florida has zero tolerance for human trafficking and violence against women,” Uthmeier said. “If any of these alleged crimes trigger Florida jurisdiction, we will hold them accountable.”

DIICOT, the agency in Romania that handles organized crime, said the Tate brothers will be expected to return to the Eastern European country when they are summoned, according to the Associated Press.

“The defendants have been warned that deliberately violating these obligations may result in judicial control being replaced with a stricter deprivation-of-liberty measure.” the agency said, according to the AP.

Andrew Tate told reporters upon his arrival that he and his brother are innocent.

“We live in a democratic society where it’s innocent until proven guilty. And I think my brother and I are largely misunderstood,” he said.

“There’s a lot of opinions about us, things that go around about us on the internet,” he added.

Andrew Tate, 38, is a former professional kickboxer who has millions of social media followers.

He and his brother are both supporters of President Donald Trump.

DeSantis said during the news conference that he expects either Attorney General Pam Bondi or Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to be “looking at” rebuffing the brothers’ entry.

