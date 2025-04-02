Share
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a Patient Freedom news conference in Tampa, Florida, on March 5.
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a Patient Freedom news conference in Tampa, Florida, on March 5. (Chris O'Meara / AP)

Ron DeSantis Unleashes on Republican Lawmakers: 'An Embarrassment to the State of Florida'

 By Ben Zeisloft  April 2, 2025 at 8:45am
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is currently feuding with Republicans in the state legislature, contending to voters that the majorities in both chambers are failing to advance a conservative agenda in numerous policy areas.

The chief executive published a video on Tuesday morning, noting that the lawmakers are “dismissing the urgency of property tax relief” in favor of “taking away office space from U.S. Senator Ashley Moody and regulating parking spaces at the state capitol building.”

DeSantis said they stripped the office from Moody, the former Republican attorney general who he chose to take the seat once held by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, because she opposed their efforts to pass amnesty legislation for illegal aliens.

“How petty is this, that they’re trying to eject a U.S. senator from an office space that had been used for 15 years by Florida’s U.S. senator just because she did the right thing?” DeSantis said.

“It is an embarrassment to the state of Florida. It is an embarrassment to the Republican Party to see this type of behavior taking place,” he added. “Stop the pettiness now.”


Later on Tuesday, DeSantis highlighted a carbon sequestration bill, which overwhelmingly cleared the Florida House Natural Resources Committee.

The bill would establish a “task force” to offer “recommendations for the development of a statewide carbon sequestration program,” referring to the process of capturing and storing carbon dioxide to mitigate climate change.

“Is this Sacramento or Tallahassee?” DeSantis reacted on social media. “Absolutely embarrassing.”

DeSantis also criticized Florida lawmakers for failing to legalize the open carry of firearms, according to a video posted by Luis Valdes, the Florida state director for Gun Owners of America.

“We have almost three-to-one Republicans in the House of Representatives. Have they passed open carry, which 38 states have?” an impassioned DeSantis asked.

“You ask them when they campaign, ‘Do you support it?’ They would all say, ‘Yes.’ And then somehow, it just magically doesn’t get done,” he added.

With respect to property tax relief, DeSantis recently argued that property taxes “effectively require homeowners to pay rent to the government.”

He called on lawmakers to immediately act on his property tax relief plan.

“If the Legislature acts on this plan now, we can get this done this year,” DeSantis said. “Let’s get this done for the people of Florida this session.”


Republicans hold 28 out of 40 seats in the Florida Senate, as well as 87 out of 120 seats in the Florida House, both of which are supermajorities.

The friction between DeSantis and leaders in the legislature comes after the second-term governor oversaw substantial increases in Republican voter registration during his tenure, essentially reversing Florida’s previous status as a swing state.

Conservative activists across the country have long noted that Republican leaders in red-state legislatures tend to resist conservative policy priorities.

Ben Zeisloft
Ben Zeisloft is the editor of The Republic Sentinel, a conservative news outlet owned and operated by Christians. He is a former staff reporter for The Daily Wire and has written for The Spectator, Campus Reform, and other conservative news outlets. Ben graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School with concentrations in business economics and marketing.




Conversation