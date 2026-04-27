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Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference held at the ICE-Enforcement and Removal Operation office on May 1, 2025, in Miramar, Florida.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference held at the ICE-Enforcement and Removal Operation office on May 1, 2025, in Miramar, Florida. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Ron DeSantis Unveils Florida Congressional Map That Could Give Republicans a Big Boost in the Redistricting War

 By Randy DeSoto  April 27, 2026 at 11:25am
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Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled a new congressional redistricting map on Monday that could net the Republican Party four more seats in the House of Representatives.

Republicans currently hold 20 of the Sunshine State’s 28 seats, so if the new map is approved, it could increase to 24.

DeSantis told Fox News, “Florida got shortchanged in the 2020 Census, and we’ve been fighting for fair representation ever since. Our population has since grown dramatically, and we have moved from a Democrat majority to a 1.5 million Republican advantage. Drawing maps based on race, which is reflected in our current congressional districts, is unconstitutional and should be prohibited.”

“Our new map for 2026 makes good on my promise to conduct mid-decade redistricting, and it more fairly represents the makeup of Florida today,” DeSantis added.

President Donald Trump won Florida by over 13 percentage points in 2024 and carried all but 5 of the state’s 67 counties.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said last week of the proposed change to the state’s congressional districts, “Our message to Florida Republicans is F around and find out.”

“If they go down the road of a DeSantis dummymander, the Florida Republicans are gonna find themselves in the same situation as Texas Republicans, who are on the run right now,” Jeffries further asserted.

“Under no circumstances are Texas Republicans picking up five seats. They’ll be fortunate if they get two or three. While in California, we are going to get all five,” the minority leader argued, referring to a new California redistricting plan that could take Republican representation from eight (including an independent Rep. Kevin Kiley who caucuses with the GOP) to four of the state’s 52 seats in the House, Fox News reported.

Democrat Kamala Harris won California in 2024 by over 20 percentage points.

DeSantis responded to Jeffries’ taunts, saying last week, “Please. Be my guest. I will pay for you to come down to Florida to campaign. I’ll put you up in the Florida governor’s mansion. We will take you fishing.”

Related:
Ron DeSantis Accepts Hakeem Jeffries' Challenge, Prepares to Fight Back Against Democrats' Virginia Power Grab

“There’s nothing that could be better for Republicans in Florida than to see Jeffries everywhere around this state.”

The Supreme Court also overruled a lower court on Monday, allowing Texas’s new congressional map to be implemented.

The decision came after Virginians last week narrowly approved a map that could reduce their Republican seats from 5 to 1, meaning 10 of the 11 total could be held by Democrats. A Virginia judge put the results of that election on hold while court challenges go forward. Harris won Virginia by just over 5 percentage points.

Last month, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer of Kentucky said that his committee received information showing the U.S. Census Bureau miscalculated the 2020 count, robbing Republicans of multiple House seats.

He argued that California, New York, and Rhode Island should have lost seats, while Florida and Texas should have gained more.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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