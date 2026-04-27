Ron DeSantis Unveils Florida Congressional Map That Could Give Republicans a Big Boost in the Redistricting War

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled a new congressional redistricting map on Monday that could net the Republican Party four more seats in the House of Representatives.

Republicans currently hold 20 of the Sunshine State’s 28 seats, so if the new map is approved, it could increase to 24.

DeSantis told Fox News, “Florida got shortchanged in the 2020 Census, and we’ve been fighting for fair representation ever since. Our population has since grown dramatically, and we have moved from a Democrat majority to a 1.5 million Republican advantage. Drawing maps based on race, which is reflected in our current congressional districts, is unconstitutional and should be prohibited.”

“Our new map for 2026 makes good on my promise to conduct mid-decade redistricting, and it more fairly represents the makeup of Florida today,” DeSantis added.

Partisan lean of new Florida congressional districts: FL09: 🔴 Trump + 17.7

FL14: 🔴 Trump + 10.5

FL22: 🔴 Trump + 10.5

FL25: 🔴 Trump + 9.1 https://t.co/CHL6rFGJIA pic.twitter.com/AIAEYhAUkG — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) April 27, 2026

President Donald Trump won Florida by over 13 percentage points in 2024 and carried all but 5 of the state’s 67 counties.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said last week of the proposed change to the state’s congressional districts, “Our message to Florida Republicans is F around and find out.”

“If they go down the road of a DeSantis dummymander, the Florida Republicans are gonna find themselves in the same situation as Texas Republicans, who are on the run right now,” Jeffries further asserted.

“Under no circumstances are Texas Republicans picking up five seats. They’ll be fortunate if they get two or three. While in California, we are going to get all five,” the minority leader argued, referring to a new California redistricting plan that could take Republican representation from eight (including an independent Rep. Kevin Kiley who caucuses with the GOP) to four of the state’s 52 seats in the House, Fox News reported.

Democrat Kamala Harris won California in 2024 by over 20 percentage points.

DeSantis responded to Jeffries’ taunts, saying last week, “Please. Be my guest. I will pay for you to come down to Florida to campaign. I’ll put you up in the Florida governor’s mansion. We will take you fishing.”

“There’s nothing that could be better for Republicans in Florida than to see Jeffries everywhere around this state.”

🚨 JUST IN: Florida’s new Congressional map, which would add FOUR Republican seats to the US House, has been revealed, per Fox It’s on track to go into effect prior to the 2026 midterm elections Gov. DeSantis says Florida got “SHORTCHANGED” in the 2020 census, and this map… pic.twitter.com/mrMZKlj41C — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 27, 2026

The Supreme Court also overruled a lower court on Monday, allowing Texas’s new congressional map to be implemented.

BREAKING: The US Supreme Court has STRUCK DOWN a lower court’s order which barred Texas’s new Congressional maps from going into effect The map will likely result in FIVE new Republicans in the US House following the 2026 midterms SCOTUS cited their December 2025 opinion… pic.twitter.com/KqK66yvg4z — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 27, 2026

The decision came after Virginians last week narrowly approved a map that could reduce their Republican seats from 5 to 1, meaning 10 of the 11 total could be held by Democrats. A Virginia judge put the results of that election on hold while court challenges go forward. Harris won Virginia by just over 5 percentage points.

Last month, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer of Kentucky said that his committee received information showing the U.S. Census Bureau miscalculated the 2020 count, robbing Republicans of multiple House seats.

He argued that California, New York, and Rhode Island should have lost seats, while Florida and Texas should have gained more.

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