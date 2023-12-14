Share
Commentary

Ron DeSantis Vows to Ship Dept. of Agriculture Out of DC if Elected President - Here's Where He'd Move It

 By Warner Todd Huston  December 14, 2023 at 4:13pm
Share

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is vowing to make a bold move to begin breaking up the bureaucracy in Washington, D.C., if he becomes president of the United States.

Taking a page from President Donald Trump’s term in office, DeSantis is taking aim at the U.S. Department of Agriculture and has pledged to move the entire agency out of D.C. and into real farm country.

“When I’m President, Iowa will have first dibs on the Department of Agriculture,” DeSantis announced in a Thursday post on X.

“An agency like the USDA should be staffed by Americans who understand agriculture and farming, not pointy-headed bureaucrats imposing an agenda.”

Trending:
Coroner's Autopsy Report Reveals Matthew Perry's Cause of Death

In an accompanying video, the governor told voters that he hopes to take many of the federal agencies now headquartered in D.C. out of the Beltway to make them “more reflective” of the people they are supposed to be serving.

“So instead of having the civil rights division of the Justice Department in D.C., you know, you could have it in Oklahoma. Instead of having the Department of Agriculture [in D.C.], you could have it in Iowa,” DeSantis said.

“We want to really look to get power outside of Washington.”

This has been a dream of many conservatives.

Should the Department of Agriculture be moved out of D.C.?

Trump, for instance, moved the Bureau of Land Management headquarters to Colorado as part of his plan to “drain the swamp.” But, naturally, as soon as Joe Biden’s regime took over, the bureau was moved right back to D.C., as The Hill noted in 2021.

Moving a federal agency out of D.C. is one thing. But many conservatives would rather just eliminate them altogether.

According to ABC News, GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy wants to defund and shut down the Department of Education, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the IRS and the thoroughly disgraced FBI.

As for DeSantis, he’s said he’d also like to dump the Departments of Commerce and Energy.

Related:
Flashback: Nikki Haley's Own Ex-Political Director Exposes GOP Hopeful on Tucker Carlson

In a June interview with Fox News’ Martha MacCallum, the governor said that if Congress won’t help him eliminate these departments, he’ll use them “to push back against woke ideology and against the leftism that we see creeping into all institutions of American life.”

Moving them is the least a president could do, certainly. Eliminating many of them would be incalculably better for this great nation.

A Note from Our Staff:

 

Did you know that 90 percent of advertisers will have nothing to do with The Western Journal? The liberal elites have put us on one of their financial kill lists.

 

They did it because we’ve told the truth and spoken out against them for over a decade. And since they couldn’t shut us up, now, they’re trying to starve us out.

 

We’re turning to you because, frankly, we have to have your help. It might not sound like much, but just one membership to The Western Journal can make a real difference.

 

We don’t have a huge staff, big salaries, or deep donor pockets. We’re family-owned and independent. But because we're independent from the elites, we have to rely on readers like you.

 

Can we count on you for just a single membership? The cost of a month-long membership is less than a single cup of Starbucks coffee. And, unlike with Starbucks, you can be 100 percent certain that every penny we spend goes toward fighting for traditional American values and against liberal elites.

 

Please help us continue exposing the truth. Please join today.

 

Thank you for reading The Western Journal!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.




Iowa Governor Called to Pardon Christian Veteran Who Beheaded Satanic 'Holiday' Statue, DeSantis Offers Help
'Assault Weapons' Ban to Take Effect in Just a Few Weeks After Supreme Court Declines to Block It
Trans Volleyball Player Edges Out Female Competitors for Coveted Division I Women's Scholarship: Report
Megan Rapinoe Proves She Can Be Even More Insufferable After National Team Complaints Backfire
Ron DeSantis Vows to Ship Dept. of Agriculture Out of DC if Elected President - Here's Where He'd Move It
See more...

Conversation