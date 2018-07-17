SECTIONS
Business and Money
Print

Ron Paul: ‘Biggest Bubble in the History of Mankind’ Is About to Burst

By Jack Davis
July 17, 2018 at 7:24am
Print

Vast economic misery is coming to America, former congressman and libertarian icon Ron Paul is predicting.

“I see trouble ahead, and it originates with too much debt, too much spending,” Paul said last week on the CNBC program “Futures Now.”

Although the stock market has roared to new heights since the election of President Donald Trump, Paul called the soaring market “biggest bubble in the history of mankind.”

He predicted that when the bubble bursts, the market’s worth could be cut in half.

“The Congress spending and the Federal Reserve manipulation of monetary policy and interest rates — debt is too big, the current account is in bad shape, foreign debt is bad and it’s not going to change,” he said.

TRENDING: Chicago Rapper Buys News Website, Looks To Run Rahm Emanuel Out of Office

Paul said Trump was partly to blame for the rising debt.

“We have a president who likes to spend. He is not concerned about the deficit,” said Paul.

The Fed also is to blame, Paul said.

“The government will keep spending, and the Fed will keep inflating, and that distorts things,” he said. “When you get into a situation like this, the debt has to be eliminated. You have to liquidate the debt and the malinvestment.”

Do you think Ron Paul is right about the economy?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Paul, who ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2008 and 2012, and retired from Congress in 2013, has been predicting a market collapse since December 2017, when he said inflation would bring down Wall Street.

Not everyone agrees with him, including Joseph LaVorgna, chief economist at Natixis, a French corporate investment bank.

“Is there inflation of financial assets? Yes. Pick your choices: Equities, bitcoin and the art world. We see that. Everybody sees that. It’s obvious,” LaVorgna said, according to CNBC.

“Is there inflation of goods and service prices? Not much. The inflation rate has constantly been below 2 percent for the vast majority of this business cycle. … But what is the Fed going to do? Raise rates because a da Vinci painting sold for a lot of money? That’s crazy,” he said.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, said Paul was half right.

RELATED: What’s Happening Today Has The Entire World Facing A Harsh Potential Reality…

“Inflation and rapidly rising asset prices are two different things. But I do sympathize with (Paul’s) concern about overvalued stock prices and the frothy conditions developing in other asset markets, albeit not to nearly the same degree,” Zandi said. “So he is wrong about inflation, but he is right to worry about overvalued asset markets.”

Economist Robert Wiedemer, who in 2006 foresaw the 2008 economic collapse, has also been sounding warnings.

“The data is clear, 50 percent unemployment, a 90 percent stock market drop, and 100 percent annual inflation . . . starting as soon as next year,” he said while promoting his new book, “Aftershock,” according to Newsmax.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: Inflation, Ron Paul

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Rand Paul speaks on Senate floor

Rand Paul Blocks Senate Bill, Calls It ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’

Randy DeSoto

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. pose for a selfie in front of the Lourve in Paris, FranceKimberly Guilfoyle/Twitter

Kimberly Guilfoyle Out at Fox, Network Confirms

Randy DeSoto

Lisa Page, right, with Texas GOP Rep. John Ratcliffe.Getty Images

Congressman: Lisa Page Admits Her Texts ‘Mean Exactly What They Say’

Chris Agee

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 07: Maxine Waters speaks onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 7, 2018 in New Orleans, LouisianaParas Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

Maxine Warns of ‘Armed Protests’ Against Her After Calling for Harassment of Trump Officials

The Western Journal

Anchorage Skyline with a winter reflectionRocky Grimes/ Shutterstock

Democratic Candidate for Alaska Has Never Been to Alaska

Allison Kofol

Retired Stg. Maj. John Canley will be receiving the Medal of Honor for his work during Vietnam War.Stars and Stripes/ Twitter

Marine Gets Unexpected Call from Trump, Will Receive Medal of Honor 50 Years After Heroic Battle

Chris Agee

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau addresses the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters, September 20, 2016 in New York City.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

After Wave of Migrants, Canada Appoints Border Security Minister

Erin Shortall

Whoopi Goldberg and Judge Pirroscreenshot Contemptor/Youtube

Jeanine Pirro, Whoopi Goldberg Get into Shouting Match on ‘The View’ – ‘Goodbye, I’m Done’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.