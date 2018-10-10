SECTIONS
Culture Education
Print

Ronald Reagan Comes to Life Again as Hologram at Presidential Library

Former President Ronald Reagan appears on a railcar platform making a speech during a whistle stop on the campaign trail, but as a hologram, on display at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. The Reagan Library says it worked with the same Hollywood special effects wizards who helped bring singers Michael Jackson, Maria Callas and Roy Orbison back to life on stage. Officials say the goal is to allow visitors to see Reagan back in the Oval Office, campaigning or at his beloved ranch.AP Photo / Amanda Lee MyersFormer President Ronald Reagan appears on a railcar platform making a speech during a whistle stop on the campaign trail, but as a hologram, on display at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. The Reagan Library says it worked with the same Hollywood special effects wizards who helped bring singers Michael Jackson, Maria Callas and Roy Orbison back to life on stage. Officials say the goal is to allow visitors to see Reagan back in the Oval Office, campaigning or at his beloved ranch. (AP Photo / Amanda Lee Myers)

By The Western Journal
at 2:02pm
Print

A smiling Ronald Reagan waves to a crowd from aboard a rail car during a 1984 campaign stop in a new hologram revealed Wednesday at the late president’s namesake library in Southern California.

“We think we made a good beginning, but you ain’t seen nothin’ yet!” the high-tech digital resurrection of the nation’s 40th president exclaims in his steady voice, with a twinkle in his eye.

Reagan, who died in 2004, also shows up in a suit and tie inside the Oval Office and clutching a lasso alongside his dog, Victory, at his beloved ranch in two other holograms that will open to visitors Thursday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library west of Los Angeles.

The audio is edited from remarks Reagan made during his lifetime. The computer-generated imagery was created starting with a silicone cast of Reagan’s head that was photographed from various angles with 300 cameras.

His head was then digitally “placed” on the body of an actor portraying the president with full costumes and backdrops for the three scenarios.

TRENDING: Kavanaugh’s Already Hired as Many African-American Clerks as Ginsberg Has Since 1993

Reagan’s face comes to life via specific movements of the mouth, nose, eyes, cheeks and hairline manipulated by computers.

“We wanted to make President Reagan as lifelike as possible,” said John Heubusch, executive director of the Reagan Foundation.

The library worked with the same special-effects technicians who helped bring singers like Michael Jackson, Billie Holiday and Roy Orbison back to life on stage.

The Hollywood firm Hologram USA helped create the holograms and the stage on which they’re projected.

Are you glad that technology has made it possible to bring Reagan back to life?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

As a radio host, television star and movie actor, Reagan understood and appreciated new technologies, company senior vice president David Nussbaum said.

“He always thought many steps ahead,” Nussbaum said. “If he was looking down right now on this project, I think he would give us his seal of approval. I think he would totally get this and support it.”

Seeing her former boss “almost in the flesh” was “a little eerie, but at the same time very comforting,” said Joanne Drake, who served as Reagan’s chief of staff after the Republican left office following his two terms from 1981 to 1989.

“It’s fun to think that he’s standing in front of us,” said Drake, who’s now the chief administrative officer for the foundation.

Drake said future plans include bringing the holograms on the road.

RELATED: Florida House Candidate Says Aliens Took Her for Spaceship Ride

“I do think we’re going to see Ronald Reagan back in Washington, D.C.,” she said.

Associated Press writer Christopher Weber in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Former President George W. Bush, left, and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, right.Jason and Bonnie Grower / Shutterstock

George W. Bush and Mitt Romney Rush to the Aid of Republican Candidate Locked in Tight Battle

Monica Romano

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders responds to CNN reported Jim Acosta during a briefing on Oct. 3, 2018The White House / YouTube screen shot

Sarah Sanders Rips Acosta: I Don’t Have Any Problems Stating Facts, Unlike You

Steven Beyer

Chief Justice John Roberts, right, administers the Constitutional Oath to Judge Brett Kavanaugh in the Justices' Conference Room of the Supreme Court Building. Ashley Kavanaugh holds the Bible. In the foreground are their daughters, Margaret, left, and Liza.Fred Schilling / Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States via AP

Kavanaugh Makes History with First Official Action on Supreme Court

Dana Nottingham

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and U.S. President Donald J. TrumpJason DeCrow / AP Photos; Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff / Flickr

US Terminates 1955 Treaty with Iran After UN Orders Trump To Lift Sanctions

Randy DeSoto

CBS News' John Dickerson, left, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, right.CBS News / Twitter screen shot

CBS News Anchor Gets Testy With McConnell, Cites False Stat About Supreme Court Appointments

Evie Fordham

New York Post / Twitter screen shot

Owner of Limo That Crashed and Killed 20 May Have Helped FBI Foil a Terror Plot

Savannah Pointer

Hillary Clinton told CNN that Democrats 'cannot be civil' when dealing with Republicans.CNN screen shot

Democratic Senator Turns on Hillary Clinton Over Civility Comments – ‘That’s Ridiculous’

Jack Davis

Outgoing U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and President Donald Trump meet with reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday.Olivier Douliery / AFP / Getty Images

Nikki Haley Identifies the ‘Hidden Genius’ of the Trump Administration in Her Resignation Announcement

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.