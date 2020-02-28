Room Explodes in Cheers as Former NFL Player Calls Trump the 'First Black President'

A former NFL safety dealt former President Barack Obama an apparent insult during a Black History Month event at the White House.

Attending the Thursday roundtable was former Minnesota Viking Jack Brewer, who made his thoughts on President Donald Trump’s work with the black community known.

As the event was nearing an end, Brewer — who also played for the Giants, Eagles and Cardinals — spoke up.

“I’ve got to say this because it’s Black History Month,” he said, drawing the entire room’s attention.

“Man, you’re the first black president.”

The roundtable exploded.

Diamond and Silk, two conservative pro-Trump women with a substantial online following, began to dance. Terrence Williams and Candace Owens clapped as cheers of approval went around the room.

Watch the clip below:

Of course, Trump is not the first black president.

This appears to be a reference to either former President Bill Clinton, who was given the title by author Toni Morrison for his background and politics, or Obama, whose father was black and mother was white.

Despite being noticeably whiter than his predecessor, Trump has made major gains with the black community.

“There is no hate in this man’s heart,” Williams said of the president on Twitter after the event.

“He gave up his luxury life to serve the American People. He lose millions of dollars and still donates his salary. What kind of man would give everything up to help the American people?

“[President Trump] is a good man.”

There is no hate in this mans heart! He gave up his luxury life to serve the American People. He lose millions of dollars and still donates his salary. What kind of man would give everything up to help the American people? President @realDonaldTrump is a good man. pic.twitter.com/pERdnaYWMw — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) February 28, 2020

Some are predicting Trump’s excellent relations and record with the black community will culminate in a strong show of support during the 2020 elections.

Judging by how well the White House’s roundtable went, this outcome is looking increasingly likely.

