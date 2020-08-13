Democrats hoping to make Kamala Harris a new symbol of women’s liberation should be re-thinking that idea heading into November.

Not only does the California senator have a pretty well-known record for kicking off her political career via a romantic relationship with a powerful married man back in the 1990s, it turns out one of her past supporters included Harvey Weinstein, the former Hollywood megaproducer whose depredations were the main fuel behind the #MeToo movement.

Considering this is the same woman who once condemned convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s law firm on the same day that six partners in that same law firm held a fundraiser for her presidential campaign — coordinated by her own husband — the hypocrisy might not be surprising, but it’s still galling.

Harris’ ties to Weinstein came to light most recently when Hollywood #MeToo activist Rose McGowan — a polarizing figure who regularly infuriates both the left and the right ends of the political spectrum — took to Twitter to respond to a report that President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka had both contributed to Harris’ 2014 campaign for re-election as California attorney general.

According to a Sacramento Bee report from 2019, then-private citizen Donald Trump donated a total of $6,000 to Harris’ campaign. Ivanka Trump donated $2,000.

Given that Harris has just been named Biden’s running mate, it’s possible in hindsight to debate the wisdom of Trump’s choice.

What’s not as open to debate, though, is Harris’ decision to accept $5,000 in donations from Weinstein — making her one of numerous, overwhelmingly Democratic politicians, who benefited from the financial support of a man who, as Forbes reported in February, had faced “accusations and rumors for decades about allegations of inappropriate sexual relationships and even assault.”

“Did you return the money Weinstein gave you?” McGowan asked in a Twitter post directed to Harris. “How many predators bankroll you?”

Did you return the money Weinstein gave you? @SenKamalaHarris How many predators bankroll you? https://t.co/vQmcCllRDB — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) August 12, 2020

USA Today reported in October 2017 that Harris passed on the $5,000 her campaign received from Weinstein to a women’s rights organization based in California.

It’s worth remembering that October 2017 was when Weinstein’s Hollywood star started to plummet to earth after The New York Times published accusations against Weinstein going back 30 years.

In other words, a creature of California like Harris — moving in the highest circles of liberal politics — likely knew very well about the rumors regarding Weinstein.

His money was fine, though, until those rumors made the media.

And McGowan wasn’t impressed by the news that Harris had donated Weinstein’s donation.

One look at the flood of responses to McCowan’s tweet gives an idea of how lunatic-left Kamala Harris’ diehard supporters are.

A sea of tweets bashed McGowan for raising questions about Harris’ integrity, broken only by a few islands of those applauding the actress.

The liberal minds are already in lockstep about Harris. Desperate to defeat Trump, they know full well that in the event of a Biden victory in November, Harris is only one heartbeat away from the presidency. (And with Biden, that one heartbeat might be a little fainter than usual.)

But all the liberal social media posts in the world can’t make the fundamental issues of Kamala Harris go away.

It’s no secret that she used a romantic relationship with Willie Brown, the powerful California politician, to get her career off the ground (Brown admitted as much in a 2019 guest piece for the San Francisco Chronicle.)

If that’s a new symbol of women’s liberation (rather than a twist on the world’s oldest profession), Democrats should at least have to explain that.

If Harris was perfectly happy to accept donations from the likes of Weinstein, when it appears his reputation for preying on starlets was no secret to the California crowd, Democrats should have to explain that too.

And while she’s at it, she can explain again how she had the brazenness to criticize the law firm that represented a sexual predator like Epstein, then turn around, as The Associated Press reported in July 2019, and take money from its employers — on literally the same day.

Of course, the mainstream media will be as protective of Harris as those Twitter responders who filled McGowan’s feed with indignant responses that in many cases went beyond insulting.

But in 2020, the mainstream media aren’t the gatekeepers they have been in the past, and Democrats seeing the Biden-Harris ticket as a means to remove President Donald Trump better get used to questions like this.

Every hypocritical word from Harris or her new political patron is going to be hit as hard or harder — and if history is any guide, there’s going to be no shortage of hypocrisy coming from the Democratic ticket.

