Roseanne Barr Under Fire After Attacking #MeToo Founders: ‘I Know a Ho When I See One’

Roseanne Barr slammed the #MeToo movement’s leaders using a vulgar word usually used to describe prostitutes and added shots at Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

The interview took place on “The Candace Owens Show.”

Last year, Barr made tsunami-sized waves in a tweet that insulted Valerie Jarrett, an adviser to former President Barack Obama. The reboot of her show, “Roseanne” was killed, only to return eventually as “The Connors” but without Barr.

In her interview with Owens, Barr called the #MeToo movement a “witch hunt.”

She suggested that women who were in the hotel rooms of powerful men were not innocent.

“If you don’t run out the room … but you stayed around because you’re like, ‘I thought maybe he was going to give me a writing job,’ well, you ain’t nothing but a ho,” Barr said

She said #MeToo accusers are “pretending that they didn’t go to trade sexual favors for money.”

“I know a ho when I see one,” Barr exclaimed. “They need to be called out … That’s privilege, too — ho privilege.”

Barr took a swipe at Harris, a Democratic U.S. senator who was formerly California’s attorney general.

“Look at Kamala Harris, who I call Kama Sutra Harris,” Barr said, referring to a past relationship between Harris and former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

“We all know what she did … she slept her way to the bottom,” Barr said.

Christine Blasey Ford, who made headlines due to her claims that she was sexually assaulted by accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh back when they were in high school “should be in prison,” Barr said.

“White women privilege” is the only reason Ford is not locked up, said Barr, who added that “nothing happened” to Ford.

“Women are encouraged to be conniving,” Barr said.

“Conniving little wimps,” Owens replied.

Barr, who is Jewish, also cited three freshman members of Congress.

“It’s scary that we have Hamas in our Congress,” she said, referring to Democratic Congresswomen Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

She also said that in her opinion, New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hates Jews.

