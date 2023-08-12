The seemingly uncancellable comedian Roseanne Barr launched a withering defense of former President Donald Trump on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, and it’s being described by some as “perfect.”

On Tuesday, the renowned Barr took to X and, seemingly unprompted, launched a salvo at “the other side.”

WARNING: The following post contains language that some readers may find offensive

The propaganda here from the other side is sad. It’s just a collection of unhinged emotional outbursts from Trump Derangement Syndrome psychopaths who only hate him because the war party pedos told them to. I’ve been mentally ill my whole life and these people are batshit crazy… — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) August 9, 2023

“The propaganda here from the other side is sad,” Barr wrote in her post. “It’s just a collection of unhinged emotional outbursts from Trump Derangement Syndrome psychopaths who only hate him because the way party pedos told them to.”

Barr then ended her post with a biting bit of self-deprecation that the comedienne used to skewer those suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“I’ve been mentally ill my whole life and these people are bats*** crazy,” Barr wrote.

Unsurprisingly, the comments were mixed and varied, with some lauding Barr for her unflinching words while others dismissed her as a “racist has been wench.”

That last remark prompted yet another scathing retort from Barr.

You could have just silently read the tweet instead of proving it’s accuracy. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) August 9, 2023

“No one cares what a racist has been wench such as yourself thinks,” one Twitter user posted in response to Barr’s original message.

“You could have just silently read the tweet instead of proving it’s accuracy,” Barr responded.

On the polar opposite end of people like X user “@garykoepnick” is The Daily Wire star Michael Knowles, who echoed an oft-repeated meme phrase:

The perfect tweet doesn’t exi— https://t.co/8zNbTdrciP — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) August 9, 2023

“The perfect tweet doesn’t exi–,” Knowles posted, clearly implying that Barr’s tweet was, in fact, “perfect.”

Both of Barr’s X posts here — the original one and the response to the one intrepid X user — also garnered some major impressions.

The original post is currently sitting at over 1.9 million views, over 68,000 likes and over 10,000 reposts.

Even Barr’s aggressive response to the one Twitter user is sitting at over 100,000 views and over 15,000 likes.

For Barr, whatever hornet’s nest she may have kicked by posting that to X clearly does not faze her, and that’s unsurprising when you look at recent controversies and attempts to cancel her.

Perhaps most infamously, Barr was released from a wildly successful revival of “Roseanne” (after just a lone season) due to a tweet disparaging former Barack Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett, who is a black woman.

According to the New York Times, Barr tweeted in 2018 that if the “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

The tweet, which Barr has long since apologized for, led ABC to cancel the “Roseanne” revival, despite it’s strong return (ratings-wise) and the fact that the show was renewed for a new season.

Barr’s most recent major project is the aptly titled “Cancel This!” — a stand-up routine that debuted on Fox Nation this year.

