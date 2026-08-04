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Rosie O'Donnell attends the 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 7, 2026, in New York City.
Rosie O'Donnell attends the 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 7, 2026, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Rosie O'Donnell Announces She's Returning to 'The View' Despite 'Tense Time with Whoopi'

 By Randy DeSoto  August 4, 2026 at 11:45am
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Former “The View” co-host Rosie O’Donnell said she is ready to return to the program for its 30th anniversary season next year in whatever way producers would like to have her.

“I will go on the 30th anniversary next year and be on in whatever way they want me, just as a guest. They’re bringing back all the hosts, I think, for the 30th season,” O’Donnell said on Monday’s episode of “Tangle With Kyle Ridley.”

“I’m proud of that show and what it’s become and how it really speaks to people and to politics. And that was not the case when I first joined,” she added.

O’Donnell co-hosted “The View” for seasons 10 and 18, Page Six reported.

“In addition to an infamous on-air spat with colleague Elisabeth Hasselbeck that led to her initial 2007 exit, the comedian had a ‘tense’ dynamic with Whoopi Goldberg before her 2015 departure,” the news outlet said.

“When I was there last, I had sort of a tense time with Whoopi,” O’Donnell confirmed to Ridley.

Do you ever watch “The View"?

“I admire [Whoopi], wanted to be on her team. I admire her EGOT status [i.e., she’s won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards]. I have respect for her. And I expected we would be like Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan passing the ball back and forth and then shooting and leading the team to victory,” O’Donnell told Ridley. “But that’s not exactly what happened.”

“I think maybe she felt encroached upon in some way, and I was never trying to encroach,” she continued. “I was just doing it the way that I knew how to do it, and it didn’t go so well.”

Now “we’ve gotten past it,” O’Donnell said.

Later on Monday, a representative for O’Donnell told Entertainment Weekly that no plans for her return to “The View” have been made.

“There was a mention of inviting some of the hosts back to The View as a guest during season 30, there has not been a formal ask from the show at this time,” the representative said via email.

Related:
Legal Expert: Rosie O'Donnell Just Put Herself in Jeopardy of Major Legal Action from Trump

During O’Donnell’s “Tangle” podcast, she offered some criticism of the program.

“It was a factory where people were being churned in and out and their tenuous security, nobody got to be calm,” she admitted, specifically referencing the show when it was under the direction of late producer Bill Geddie, who died in 2023.

“It also was a show at the time that was run by a man. A show created by a woman, for women, about women, and the man was deciding what we should talk about. And that didn’t sit right with me,” O’Donnell said.

While her return to “The View” is not yet confirmed, O’Donnell is slated to guest host on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” NBC News reported.

The program will have rotating guest hosts while Kimmel takes a two-month summer break.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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