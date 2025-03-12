Rosie O'Donnell Finally Follows Through After Years of Blustering - She Actually Self-Deported and Dragged Her Young Child with Her

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell has left the building — quite literally.

On Tuesday, O’Donnell posted a nine-minute video to social media platform TikTok, telling her followers she has officially moved to Ireland.

Despite Rolling Stone reporting Wednesday that she did not mention President Donald Trump by name, the implication was clear as she has had a well-documented hatred for the president.

“When it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back,” O’Donnell said.

“It’s been heartbreaking to see what’s happening politically,” she added.

Prominent left-wing celebrities have made a habit of talking about leaving the United States since Trump’s first campaign, prior to his election victory in 2016.

In April 2016, CBS News reported Trump’s comments when asked by Fox News about those celebrities, and specifically O’Donnell.

“We’ll get rid of Rosie?” Trump asked before quipping, “Oh, I love it.”

On the prospect of what is now a reality, Trump added. “Now, I have to get elected.”

“I’ll be doing a great service to our country. I have to. Now, it’s much more important. In fact, I’ll immediately get off this call and start campaigning right now,” Trump reportedly told Fox that April.

Promises made, promises kept.

Not only is Trump delivering on what he promised to do during his 2024 campaign, O’Donnell is helping him fulfill the goals he set out eight years ago!

O’Donnell’s comments divert to the usual complaints about “rights.”

What rights is Trump taking away? The left has a love affair with that word but can never seem to elaborate when asked about the specifics.

O’Donnell mentioned she took her 12-year-old son Dakota “Clay” O’Donnell with her as it seems he must endure his mother’s delusions.

Yes, only a delusional woman would do such a thing.

We are all fortunate enough to be born in the greatest country on Earth yet some of us would throw it away, believing the greener pastures exist.

It is hard to believe in a reality where countries like North Korea hold their people hostage, someone would actually leave the United States because of the perceived tyranny of an executive.

There is a reason so many people in prior centuries up to the present day have flocked to the United States. This is not to convince O’Donnell to return, she is an adult and can make her own decisions.

And, admittedly, she won’t be missed.

