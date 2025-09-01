Rosie O'Donnell Issues Humiliating Apology to MAGA After Getting Catholic School Shooting Completely Wrong

Actress Rosie O’Donnell was forced to offer an apology on Sunday regarding a video she made about school shooter Robin Westman, who she tried to paint as a conservative Trump supporter.

She made claims that the self-described transgender shooter was part of the MAGA movement, despite the fact that he wrote “kill Donald Trump” on his weapon.

“What do you know? [The shooter] was a white guy, Republican, MAGA person, white supremacist,” she said during her original video, posted to TikTok on Thursday.

“The NRA is a terrorist organization,” O’Donnell continued, according to the New York Post. “And they have been for many years.”

“When is enough, enough America? Haven’t you had enough of Donald Trump? The Heritage Foundation? All their bulls**t?” she asked. “He’s their puppet… but guess what? It’s coming to an end.”

O’Donnell received backlash for having no idea what she was talking about.

She followed up several days later with a half-hearted apology.

“I know a lot of you were very upset about the video I made before I went away for a few days,” she said. “I didn’t go online and haven’t seen them until today. But you are right. I did not do my due diligence before I made that emotional statement.”

She added, “I said things about the shooter that were incorrect. I assumed, like most shooters, they followed a standard MO and had standard feelings of, you know, NRA-loving kind of gun people.”

“Anyway, the truth is, I messed up. And when you mess up, you fess up. I’m sorry,” the anti-Trump comedian concluded. “This is my apology video. And I hope it’s enough.”

So, she assumed that the motive of most mass shooters revolves around them being conservative supporters of the NRA?

That’s an idiotic statement, even for Hollywood.

Westman not only had murderous thoughts about Trump, but also wrote in his manifesto that he’d been “brainwashed,” and was “tired of being trans.”

You can tell by O’Donnell’s tone, body language, and word choice that she begrudgingly offered up the mea culpa. It didn’t seem natural.

There just wasn’t any authenticity or contrition. It was given with an attitude of take it or leave it.

Politicizing a school shooting is bad enough. Members of the media were already doing that, such as CNN’s Jake Tapper, who felt the need to interrupt his colleague to make certain they didn’t misgender Westman.

Yet for her to get all the facts wrong, then attack one side of the political aisle without even checking the details, that’s just sloppy and hateful.

But can you really expect any less from the same woman who blamed Trump for her own substance abuse and overeating?

Expect more unhinged rants from her in the weeks and months to come.

