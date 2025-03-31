As you’ve doubtlessly heard by now, former talk show host Rosie O’Donnell has decamped for Ireland because she’s horrified at the prospect of a second Donald Trump administration. Do try to contain your sorrows.

Indeed, the tens of thousands of weeping Americans who saw her off at the airport had to try hard to keep from swooning in grief. Throngs couldn’t manage, and police officers — crying themselves, and who could blame them? — had to carry those who collapsed at the prospect of losing such a national treasure off to the side as the rest of the crowd moved to the front to mourn and show their respects for the faithful departing.

And, to make it even worse, the Irish prime minister hasn’t even heard of her! When asked about it during a White House media briefing earlier this month, Taoiseach Micheál Martin didn’t seem to have heard of the former co-host of “The View.”

“You’re better off not knowing,” Trump said, to reportorial laughter.

Well, he knows what a treasure he has on his hands now.

In all seriousness, O’Donnell’s coming-out party as an Irish-based expatriate was as politically unhinged as you’d expect, with Rosie prattling on about “a man who owns and runs the internet” helping Trump win last year, among some other choice, outré political ramblings.

“The biggest reason that it was different than the first time he was in office is because of the Supreme Court giving him ultimate power, the powers of a king or monarch,” Rosie claimed, absent any evidence that the Supreme Court had indeed granted the president any such power.

And if she thinks that’s bad, just wait until she finds out what powers unelected bureaucrats in Brussels exercise over her new home — or over those outside the E.U., for that matter.

Patrick Kielty — host of “The Late Late Show,” the popular RTÉ program on which O’Donnell was appearing — noted that “a lot of people did vote for him” and asked if she “accept[ed] their right to do that and their opinion of him?” (Apparently, parliamentary rule erodes one’s respect for lower-case R republican democracy to an extent I hadn’t quite appreciated, but I digress.)

“Well, I respect their right to do that,” she said, followed by a sentence that contained as many grammatical errors as it did unfounded conspiracy theories:

“I question why the first time in American history a president has won every swing state and is also best friends and his largest donor was a man who owns and runs the internet.”

Read that for yourself a second time. It doesn’t get any better when heard, either:







Grr. Og like fire. Og like living in cave. Og like Kamala. Og wonder why first time in American history a president has won every swing state and is also best friends and his largest donor was a man who owns and runs internet. Og angry. Og swing big club at Tesla!

Not only was this answer thoroughly ungrammatical, it’s also ahistorical. Apparently, she can’t remember the first time Trump got elected, where he managed the same feat save for Nevada — which he didn’t care about then and didn’t care about this time, either.

Or the two times that Barack Obama got elected; Obama won all of the 2004 swing states in 2008 and eight of the nine identified by The Washington Post in 2012.

Or when George W. Bush won all three swing states in 2004. Or Ronald Reagan winning all of the swing states — and plenty that weren’t considered in play, either — in 1980. You get the idea.

Furthermore, Elon Musk owns the internet? This must come as big news for the internet, which Musk owns a $40 billion-ish chunk of — which is roughly, um, very little in the big scheme of things.

O’Donnell here sounds like either:

a) … a sub-Michael Moore conspiracy theorist, spreading nutty theories that don’t cohere because they don’t have to in her universe, even if they ignore reality, or …

b) … a much older relative pestering you about getting their Windows XP laptop out of the closet, so they can get on the “double-you-double-you-double-yous,” so they can see Rosie O’Donnell appearing on an Irish chat show, because AT&T told them their flip phone wouldn’t get onto the YouTubes and they’re not upgrading to those new phones, which they’ve heard are real live androids! Honestly, these people and their technology!

I’m going with a). But it’d be funny to think she’s been recording and uploading her insane videos to Instagram from a Motorola phone from 2005-ish.

Anyway, extraordinary claims that are introduced without a whit of evidence can be dismissed without evidence, as well — and O’Donnell offers little here, simply reciting the “but Kamala’s crowd sizes!”-esque excuses, which have served as the only succor for a party that refuses to believe an unlikable candidate running against the headwinds of the administration’s failures could organize stadium-filling a lot better than it could organize voter turnout or an effective campaign.

Kielty more or less ushered her on from this embarrassing moment, but the damage was done for any Americans tuning in who weren’t already Rosie O’Donnell stans. My sarcastic opening paragraphs not withstanding, those few people have left the orbit of reality already, so it’s nothing to be terribly concerned about aside from a chuckle.

Anyway, you know who she is now, Taoiseach. She’s all yours. No backsies.

