Rosie O'Donnell's Daughter Arrested After Police See Disgusting State of Home: Report

The eldest daughter of Rosie O’Donnell faces multiple charges after two run-ins with the law in the past weeks.

“Chelsea is in the news today,” Rosie O’Donnell posted on Instagram.

“[S]adly this is not new for our family – chelsea has struggled with drug addiction for a decade – we r all hopeful she will find her way out of this deadly disease,” she posted.

According to In Touch, Chelsea O’Donnell, 27, was charged in September with four felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, child neglect, possession of methamphetamine and possession of THC as well as two misdemeanors: disorderly conduct/domestic abuse and possession of illegally obtained prescription drugs.

On Sept. 10 in Wisconsin, police at the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office received a call from O’Donnell that appeared to be made during a domestic disturbance..

The police report captured the state of the home, summing it up this way: “The living conditions in the house were horrible.”

“The inside of the home was disgusting; throughout the house I saw rotten food, dirty moldy dishes, milk that stunk so bad it almost made me puke, dirty diapers, used female hygiene products, unclean underwear with feces and blood stains and used razor blades on the floor,” the police report said.

A search produced “a used meth pipe and a gem bag with meth in it,” the report said.

Hypodermic needles were found in the room of O’Donnell’s 11-month-old child.

“Some of the needles were used and had dried blood in them,” the report said.

“Under a baby crib, I located a black and silver digital scale, some used gem bags with white residue, and a sharps container that had more used and unused hypodermic needles. In a clothes pile, I found a straw that had been cut off and burnt, the report said.

In a report filed by a second officer, it said the child’s bedroom contained “old apples, garbage, random tools, and butane bottles sitting on the floor, all mixed with the clothing belonging to [the child].”

A meth pipe “that a small child could have easily grabbed,” was also found in the house.

As she was being arrested, O’Donnell eventually produced a vial of what police said was meth.

Police said they found evidence consistent with drug trafficking that included a pot possibly used for cooking meth.

On Oct. 11, O’Donnell was pulled over by police.

Police said O’Donnell sought to throw an item they described as a meth pipe in a nearby river, but it hit a fence. O’Donnell later produced items she stashed in her bra.

“Chelsea removed a what I know through my training and experience to be a meth pipe, as well as a pill bottle with various pills, and a baggie of a crystalline substance I know to be Methamphetamine,” the report said.

In this incident, O’Donnell was charged with three felonies: possession of meth, bail jumping, possession of narcotics and several misdemeanors.

According to Us, she remains in jail with hearings on the two cases scheduled for November.

