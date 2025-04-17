The New York Times is none too bright. I mean, I may not know a lot about Rosie O’Donnell, what having watched maybe one movie she’s in (“A League of Their Own,” which surprisingly wasn’t terrible for containing Rosie, Madonna, and Jon Lovitz) and maybe three episodes of “The View” while she was hosting.

However, even I know that Donald Trump’s bête noire has moved to Ireland because he’s the president again, but that didn’t stop the Times from running a Saturday story titled, “Where in the World Is Rosie O’Donnell?“

If this is a “Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego?” spin-off, it’s the easiest one yet — since not only do we all know, but the Times told us in the subheadline: “She’s moved to Ireland. She’s befriended a Menendez brother, and she’s making documentaries. What’s next?”

If I had to venture a guess, I’d say befriending the other Menendez brother. Alas, I got that guess wrong, since apparently she’s still trying to shore up her citizenship in a country where we were reliably informed she’d established herself long-term residency.

Because, it seems, O’Donnell has run into the big problem with all those celebs who assume they can just go to any other country and take up residence if someone they don’t like gets into the White House: It doesn’t quite work that way. From the opening paragraphs of the story, before we get to her comity with a convicted murderer:

“I never thought he would win again,” she said of President Trump, bringing up the television clips she watched last year of Kamala Harris, then the vice president, appearing at packed arenas in Pennsylvania and Michigan. “But I said, ‘If he does, I’m going to move,’ and my therapist said, ‘Well, let’s make a real plan.’”

It so happens that Ms. O’Donnell had reservations about discussing all this with a reporter.

Her application for Irish citizenship has not yet been approved and she is worried about doing anything to jeopardize that. Technically, she and her youngest child, Clay, who is autistic and nonbinary, are still just visiting the country. [Emphasis ours.]

The article then went on to state that O’Donnell is promoting a documentary called “Unleashing Hope: The Power of Service Dogs for Autism,” has been corresponding with infamous convicts like Lyle Menendez and Lynndie England of Abu Ghraib notoriety, and fears the implementation of Project 2025™, inter alia.

I’d like to say that I’m too young to know why O’Donnell is important, but that’s a lie: Without revealing my age, I grew up in the era where entertainment options were five broadcast channels, a VCR, a Blockbuster membership, and whatever Nintendo Entertainment System games you owned. Therefore, if there’s any candidate to know why this person is important, it’s me … and all I know is she had a talk show where she flung Koosh balls hither and yon and (much later) engaged in a mostly one-sided spat with Donald J. Trump.

In other words, I was around when Rosie O’Donnell was supposed to be really famous — and she wasn’t. She’s less famous now.

The Times article mentioned that O’Donnell “is staying in Dublin while applying for Irish citizenship” and gave this quote from her: “I see reflections of myself in this country everywhere I look, and reflections of my family and my very Irish childhood.”

It also noted that she appeared on Ireland’s version of “The Tonight Show” a couple of weeks ago, although nobody at the Times saw fit to bring up the fact that she repeatedly flogged outré conspiracy theories like this:







Trump, meanwhile, responded to her departure this way when he had an Oval Office presser with the Irish Taoiseach:

🚨 LMAO! President Trump just ROASTED Rosie O’Donnell in the Oval Office with the Irish PM@brianglenntv: “Ireland is known for very happy, fun loving people … Why in the world would you let Rosie O’Donnell move to Ireland!?” TRUMP: “Did you know you have Rosie O’Donnell? Do… pic.twitter.com/PmjKylKq54 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 12, 2025

Yeah, well, hopefully they don’t figure out who she is, because that won’t work out to her advantage. Which means, of course, she decided to bug the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, after the meeting. As per the Times:

Mr. Martin seemed to wince in his chair. But he was able to avoid the question because Mr. Trump jumped in to say what a good question that was and went about insulting Ms. O’Donnell himself.

Afterward, Ms. O’Donnell sent Mr. Martin a letter saying how embarrassed she was to have become a topic of conversation during what should have been a serious meeting. He has not responded.

She still says that the Irish people are friendly, which they are, and that they approach her in a way she said was “1,000 percent different than in the United States.” Well, she just got there. Give it time.

However, the story highlighted the biggest issue when celebs loudly declare that if their chosen candidate loses, they’re leaving America for good: It’s not as easy as it sounds. At least O’Donnell has some Irish roots, which should make it easier — but not a piece of cake, as evinced by the fact that she’s still on what sounds like a tourist visa.

As for the country of choice for most would-be Hollywood exiles, keep in mind that even Canada is much harder to immigrate to than you might imagine. It turns out that they have a functioning system of immigration laws and don’t just let you claim asylum and disappear until your 2035 court date, as can happen in the U.S.

It turns out these countries are quite sane and level-headed about that kind of thing in a way that America isn’t. If Rosie finds that out the hard way, all the better. She should cheer up if she gets sent back, though; if the court process plays out the way the brothers hope, she could be rooming with Lyle Menendez out in California in no time.

