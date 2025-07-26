They Roughed Him Up: Dem Arrested, Dragged Out of Hearing Screaming

Democratic congressional candidate Isaiah Martin was arrested and removed from a state house redistricting hearing in Texas on Thursday after having an emotional outburst that resulted in charges of resisting arrest, criminal trespass, and disruption.

Martin, who is running to represent Texas’ 18th congressional district in Houston, claimed Republican lawmakers were basing their redistricting decision on the whims of President Donald Trump, KRIV-TV reported.

“History will not remember you kindly for what you have done,” Martin said, waving his finger at the committee members. “As a matter of fact, history might not remember you at all.”

Martin, who appeared to be emboldened by applause from the audience, tried to take things a step further by screaming his talking points. That’s when the hammer dropped.

He was forced to the ground and handcuffed, as he yelled, “You should all be ashamed!”

Texas Democrat Congressional candidate Isaiah Martin ARRESTED after unhinged meltdown at a committee hearing and resisting security Martin is now facing charges including resisting arrest, criminal trespass, and disrupting a meeting or procession. pic.twitter.com/DOOU1Do3zo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 25, 2025

Redistricting, which typically occurs every 10 years, sees states redraw their congressional district lines based on population trends. Both parties usually participate in a process known as “gerrymandering,” meaning that they draw the districts in a specific way to gain more seats.

Texas is thinking about redrawing their lines early, which has sparked outrage and threats from Democrats. There is no federal law prohibiting this, yet some state constitutions mandate that lines can only be redrawn in line with the census, which is taken every decade. In Texas, districts can be redrawn at the discretion of the governor and legislature.

The 18th congressional district is one of several areas that the Department of Justice has raised concerns over, saying there is a possibility they were improperly drawn.

The DOJ asserts that Texas may have been “overly solicitous of minority voting power by improperly maintaining or creating minority coalition districts to comply with a now-defunct reading of the Voting Rights Act.”

The Justice Department also sent a letter to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this month, stating that, “It is the position of this Department that several Texas Congressional Districts constitute unconstitutional racial gerrymanders.”

Trump said that if the state were to redraw its lines without such factors in mind, it could help the Republicans net up to five seats, which could help them maintain their slim majority in the House of Representatives next year.

During the hearing, Martin also reportedly discussed countermeasures that states like New York and California are contemplating to offset any potential Republican gains.

Gerrymandering is a frustrating issue that has historically upset both sides of the aisle. But acting like a child and having a screaming fit because you may not win your seat are not the actions of a leader.

Martin turned an official state committee hearing into a high school student government debate.

He was also warned multiple times by committee chair Cody Vasut to cease his screaming. When cutting off his microphone didn’t work, Martin had to be removed.

“What I’m worried about is making sure that we are going to have congressional districts in the state of Texas, where Texas is going to be represented in Washington, D.C., in ways that fit the structure of this recent court decision that allows Texas to draw these districts that also maximize the ability of Texans to be able to vote for their candidate of choice,” Abbott said on Tuesday.

He has called for a special session to examine the issue, along with other major agenda items.

Gerrymandering is a calculated decision that both parties have grappled with for years. Sometimes it works to their advantage, and other times it backfires. That’s politics.

To stand up and stamp your feet because the process isn’t going your way shows that Martin may not be ready for federal office after all.

Although given today’s political standards — if he were to be elected — he’d probably fit right in.

