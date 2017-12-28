Roy Moore Files a Lawsuit to Block Election Result Pending Fraud Investigation

The Roy Moore campaign filed a lawsuit Thursday in the Circuit Court of Montgomery, Alabama, to delay certification of the U.S. Senate special election until an investigation of potential election fraud is completed.

In its court filing, Moore’s team cited three national election integrity experts who reached the same independent conclusion: “with a reasonable degree of statistical and mathematical certainty…election fraud occurred,” according to a release by the Moore campaign.

“The election experts, who submitted affidavits in the complaint, agree that the irregularities in 20 precincts of Jefferson County alone are enough to reverse the outcome of the election,” the Moore team stated.

“This is not a Republican or Democrat issue as election integrity should matter to everyone,” said Moore.

During the early hours of election night on Dec. 12, Moore was leading rival Democrat candidate Doug Jones with a margin between 5 and 7 points. However, the lead quickly shrank as the results from Jefferson County, where Birmingham is located, continued to stream in.

The New York Times reported that Jones ultimately won the county with approximately 149,500 votes to Moore’s 66,300.

The final tally in the contest statewide showed Jones taking approximately 671,100 votes to Moore’s 650,400, or 20,700 votes separating them.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill told CNN on Thursday that the Moore campaign lawsuit will not delay the certification of Jones as the winner later in the day.

“What you were asking me is: Will this affect anything? The short answer to that is, no,” Merrill said.

“Doug Jones will be certified at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 1:00 p.m. Central Time,” he added. “We will sign the documents certifying him as the senator for the state of Alabama. He will be sworn in by Vice President Pence on the 3rd of January when the Senate returns.”

Merrill also stated his office had investigated more than 60 complaints so far but had not found evidence of significant voter fraud, The Hill reported.

The secretary of state announced last week that he has opened an investigation into potential voter fraud.

Merrill explained to Fox News affiliate WALA that his office will be investigating statements made by a Doug Jones supporter at the candidate’s election night party in Birmingham. The unidentified man said that he and others came from around the country to vote for the Democrat.

A WALA reporter asked him, “Why are you excited to see this victory?”

He responded, “Because, we came here all the way from different parts of the country as part of our fellowship, and all of us pitched in to vote and canvas together, and we got our boy elected!”

“Well, it’s very disconcerting when someone who’s not from Alabama says that they participated in our election, so now it’s incumbent upon us to try to identify this young man, to see what kind of role he played, if it was to simply play a canvassing roll, or if he was part of a process that went out and tried to register voters, or if he himself actually became a registered voter,” Merrill replied.

“We don’t have any evidence of people doing that, our numbers do not indicate that has happened, but when you have someone actually recorded on television saying that they voted, and that’s what he said, then we’ve got to get to the bottom of that,” the secretary of state added.

In its Thursday release, the Moore campaign stated that the candidate submitted an affidavit in his suit indicating Moore “successfully completed a polygraph test confirming the representations of misconduct made against him during the campaign are completely false.”

